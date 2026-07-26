2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro SX-Prestige AWD review

First, know that the new Kia Telluride is a 2027 model, no 2026 was offered as the ultimate 3-row box on wheels was being restyled and given two new powerplants.

Gone is the V6 of earlier models and in its place a more efficient 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, or a hybrid system that adds two electric motors to that four-cylinder engine.

Externally the boxy Telluride has all the personality of a Rubik’s Cube but without the Mondrian color scheme. That’s not to say it can’t be colorful. The tested Telluride X-Pro SX-Prestige AWD trim came slathered in a matte gold that my daughter said resembled a giant stick of butter in our driveway. Officially the $995 color is Terrain Brown Matte, but it definitely cast a golden hue.

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You’ll either love or hate the extreme squared look. But if you’re like most automotive reviewers, the buying public and various rating services it’s the functionality, features, and furnishings inside Telluride’s luxury leaning cabin that will turn your head.

Price might help, too, as the entry-level LX with front-wheel-drive lists at just $40,735 with delivery. The tester is top tier of 10 trim levels and lists at a near luxury $58,335. With its fancy paint and just carpeted floor mats it checked in at $59,580.

Here’s what you get for all that.

Start with the new turbo four under Telluride’s cubist hood. It delivers a satisfying 274 horsepower, down a smidge from the earlier V6’s 291. But torque increases to 311 lb.-ft. from the non-turbo V6’s 262. One feels the added oomph.

Generally, acceleration is smooth and the interior remains quiet, too. Kia offers four drive modes and in Normal or Eco one feels a slight hesitation when accelerating at city speeds. Tap the steering wheel hub’s mode button for Sport and vehicle launch is much smoother. Steering also firms a bit and the driver’s seat side bolsters hug to keep one in place during blastoff. Nice.

Unlike past experiences in a Telluride, the steering firms, but not overly so, making highway drives in Sport a bit of fun.

Hybrid? Yes, there is one now and we hope to test it soon. The hybrid ups horsepower to 329 and torque to 339 pound-feet.

Ride is well tamed and less big SUV bouncy than many other brands, a plus when carrying seven or eight passengers on a long journey.

If you’re packing in the extended family or a kid’s sports team, you’ll be happy to know the Telluride has grown a bit too for 2027. Length is now 199.2 inches up 2.3 inches from its predecessor and wheelbase grew a similar 2.7 inches. Cargo under the power hatch also expanded about 2 cubic feet, and Telluride will still tow 5,500 pounds.

This X-Pro comes with a standard hitch hookup in back too.

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Inside, well, it’s hard not to like virtually everything inside a Telluride cockpit. This one featured black fake leather and fake suede on the seats, doors and dash, all making the interior feel and sound like a luxury model.

Oddly, Kia has stuck with its black and silver plastic camouflage trim on doors, dash and console. Seems out of character for this primo interior.

But front and second row seats are heated and cooled, and the driver’s seat includes a massaging feature with three settings. Two memory seat functions are in the door panel controls that include the heated/cooled seats and heated wheel. Nice these features aren’t hidden in the curved dual screen unit, as many brands now do.

That dual screen is slim and functional with a touchscreen for the info portion that includes the radio Easy-peasy. This Meridian audio system sounds great too, but one bug, it didn’t always work, as in no sound came out. Lest you think me dim and that I’d muted it, au contraire. In fact, little sound bars showed on the screen, so there was sound somewhere, just not coming from the multiple speakers. Next time I turned the ignition on, the sound fired right up.

Two charging pads lie easily within reach on the console top for phone charging, a couple plugs are available too. Kia’s steering wheel is a power tilt/telescope model with the wheel a squared circle, or squircle.

Overhead is a small sunroof that powers open up front and a larger fixed panel rear sunroof over row three to brighten that back seating area.

Speaking of which, the third-row seats are manually lowered while row two can be partially lowered from the large cargo area, or via a button on the row two seatback tops. That makes access much easier, and the seats will slide forward to give third row occupants more foot room allowing adults to slip in there if need be.

One quirk for shorter drivers. With the driver’s seat well forward the sun visor jams into the tall seat back just after it passes the driver’s head. Very awkward. Kia may want to consider shortening the seatbacks some.

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Safety equipment is plentiful on Telluride and there’s a 360 camera, smart cruise, and more. Three terrain modes also are standard, Snow, Mud and Sand, just press a button on the steering wheel’s hub. Ground clearance is 8 inches.

Dropping the V6 and going turbo four aids gas consumption. While the EPA rating is still a similar 17 mpg city and 22 mpg highway, I managed 21.4 mpg with the new powerplant while I had managed just 18.2 mpg with the V6 model.

Telluride is made in Georgia and pricing ranges from nearly $41k to the $58k for this unit. AWD, standard on this model, costs about $2,000 extra for other trims. Hybrid models range from $48k to $59k.

Competition is fierce in this segment with Telluride’s cousin the Hyundai Palisade offering much the same and last week’s powerful Ford Explorer being another fine option. Also in this category is the Toyota Grand Highlander, Honda Pilot, Jeep Grand Cherokee and recently tested Chevy Traverse.

As a three-row family hauler Telluride is a top tier offering, if its looks meet your artistic visual leanings.

FAST STATS: 2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro SX-Prestige AWD

Hits: Extreme boxy styling, 3-row SUV, good power, nice ride and OK handling, plus AWD, 3 terrain modes, and 4 drive modes. Attractive loaded interior with Meridian audio, super center stack/console design, 1-piece dual big screens, heated steering wheel, heated/cooled front and second row seats, massaging front seats, turn-signal activated cameras, 360-camera, power hatch, useful third row, dual wireless chargers, dual sunroofs, power second row seat releases, fine safety suite, and hybrid now available.

Misses: Square styling can be off-putting, driver’s sun visor will not clear tall driver’s seat when moved to block side sun for short driver, some acceleration hesitation in Eco and Normal mode. Radio sometimes did not play.

Made in: West Point, Georgia

Engine: 2.5-liter turbo I4 274 hp/311 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 4,798 lbs.*

Wheelbase: 116.9 in.

Length: 199.2 in.

Cargo: 21, 46, 89.3 cu.ft.

Ground clearance: 8 in.

Tow: 5,500 lbs.

MPG: 17/22

MPG: 21.4 (tested)

Base Price: $58,335 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $56,348

Major Options:

Terrain Brown Matte paint, $995

Carpeted floor mats, $250

Test vehicle: $59,580

Sources: Kia, www.kbb.com, *= Car and Driver