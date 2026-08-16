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Savage On Wheels
Mark Savage's auto review column, Savage On Wheels, looks at a new vehicle every week and tells consumers what’s good, what’s not so good, and how the vehicle fits into the marketplace.

2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport review

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Mark Savage
Published August 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport right front
Mark Savage
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Savage On Wheels
2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport right front

Lexus understands its mature buyers, and it knows they don’t like surprises.

So, no funky touchscreen with 20 layers, no hidden screen-based climate controls nor hard-to-find heated seat buttons, and not five or six drive modes to muddy the waters of daily driving.

Nope, they know a luxury sedan should feel and look luxurious with plenty of power (but no tire squealing), responsive handling, but not stiffly sporty, and a comfortable ride without being your father’s Oldsmobile (remember those 98s?).

2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport angle
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport angle
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport right front
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport right front
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport overview
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport overview
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport profile
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport profile
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport nose
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport nose
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport right profile
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport right profile
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport right rear
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport right rear
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport rear
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport rear
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport trunk
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport trunk
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Since I last reviewed the compact to mid-size IS the body has been restyled and the model lineup trimmed to one. Much of that is likely due to more and more buyers snapping up trucks and truck-based SUVs, despite their skyrocketing prices.

So, gone are the IS 500 with its 472-horse V8 and the entry-level IS 300 with its modest four-cylinder.

The remaining IS 350 comes in two trims, the tested base level F Sport Design and F Sport. Both pack a generous yet smooth operating 3.5-liter V6 that delivers 311 horsepower with a 280 torque rating. A turbo would give this power near that original IS 500’s V8, but it’s not to be. Apparently there just aren’t enough buyers.

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The IS has been the sportier Lexus sedan for years with a mid-size ES (upscale Camry) more focused on entry-level luxury and offering a hybrid option, and the LS being the full-size luxury offering with everything including massaging seats.

There was a time when folks might have thought Lexus was trying to displace BMW’s famous 3 Series sedans known for their pep and precision, but Lexus is happy leaning more toward luxury than kick-butt performance, the audience is larger.

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Still, with 311 horses the 3,792-pound IS sedan will hustle up to highway speeds quickly enough to put a little charge in your ego. But as with all Lexus powertrains, here linked to a slick six-speed automatic, it gets there with a smooth and measured rush. Oh, one of three drive modes, Sport, will give it more kick, but it’s rarely needed.

For the record, Lexus claims a top speed of 143 mph for the IS 350. I didn’t test that.

Handling is quick and easy so borderline sporty and easy to maneuver in parking lots and a bit more fun along winding country roads, where I got to stretch its legs a bit. AWD is added here ($2,000) and contributes to the IS 350’s sure-footed feel.

Ride is well-controlled, but as denoted by its F Sport moniker the suspension is tuned to be on the firm side, a double wishbone layout up front and multi-link in back. Highway ride is pleasant, but you’ll still feel the potholes in city streets. The ES or LS lean more heavily on luxury for ride quality.

Braking is first rate with 13.1-inch vented discs up front and 11.7-inch vented rear brakes. The F Sport also goes with red calipers to add a bit of bling behind its black multi-spoked 19-inch wheels.

The tester was a gorgeous Ultrasonic Blue Mica (bright metallic blue), which adds $595 to the sticker, but is spectacular enough to be worth the cost. It garnered comments from friends and neighbors as do few of my test vehicles, mostly gray.

The restyling for 2026 includes a black spoiler on the trunk lid and a slick profile, with muscular wheel haunches. Lexus continues with its large spindle grille, all blacked out on the F Sport.

2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport dashboard
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport dashboard
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport interior
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport interior
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside, there’s spiffy tan fake leather seating and door trim, along with soft-touch black door panel tops and dash. The console top is a flat black covering of forged bamboo as is the bezel on the button to start the IS. That helps limit reflection on sunny days, yet the plastic coating for the transmission’s gear selector cover still can be near blinding when the sun hits.

The IS 350’s steering wheel is wrapped in black leather and is a power tilt/telescope model that powers away once the ignition is turned off. I’m about 5-5 so put the seat fairly far forward and found I had to keep powering the wheel up to keep from banging my right knee on the steering column cover.

A 12.3-inch info touchscreen is now standard with the F Sport getting bolstered seats that are generally more supportive of the lower back and hips. Three-level seat heat is available quickly via buttons on the console and the climate controls are toggles under the info screen. Bravo!

The steering wheel also is heated, and a wireless phone charger is tucked under the dash’s center stack at the console’s front. Overhead is a moderately sized sunroof ($1,100) and manual shade. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard.

With sideview mirrors placed a couple inches back of the A-pillars side sightlines also are excellent.

Rear seats are fine for modest sized adults, but trunk space is on the small end at 10.8 cubic feet. But of course, those rear seats will fold down to boost cargo space.

Lexus, as with its Toyota parent’s products, is up to date with its 3.0 safety system including all the bells, whistles, and gewgaws one might want or need. There’s even a warning for passengers not to open the door into oncoming traffic.

2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport rear seat
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport rear seat
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport door panel
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2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport door panel
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I found the smart cruise control a bit touchy though as the lane tracking assist feature kept turning itself off on a highway drive, flashing a warning on the instrument panel. Moving the steering wheel (hands are required here, it’s not autonomous) just a bit allowed it to reset quickly.

What doesn’t come standard on this entry-level IS 350 F Sport Design? Well, no cooled seats, no driver’s seat memory, and no flat-bottom wheel.

Fuel economy is mid-range, but my experience was better than driving a similar IS 350 a few years back. I got 23.3 mpg and the EPA rates this at 19 mpg city and 26 freeway. Sadly, the Lexus prefers premium gas yet will run on lower grades with some power reduction.

The sporty tester lists at $48,795, including delivery, while the rear-drive Design model lists at $46,800. The top-end F Sport starts at $49,245 for a rear-drive model. AWD adds $2k.

Other than the snazzy paint job and power sunroof the major option was a premium view monitor with intuitive parking assist for $1,100. Add those along with wheel locks, carpeted trunk mat, and an ill-fitting key fob glove and the final sticker hit $51,844.

Competition? Well, there’s the BMW 3 Series that is racier, or the Genesis G70 that looks more upscale. For now, the IS 350 splits the difference blending sporty looks with luxury feel and athletic performance.

FAST STATS: 2026 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Design AWD

Hits: Sporty styling inside and out, smooth power and shifts, quick handling, AWD, 3 drive modes, impressive brakes. Large touchscreen, climate control toggles, heated wheel and front seats, sunroof, wireless charger, solid safety equipment, wireless Apple/Android capable, good sight lines. Awesome paint job!

Misses: No turbo to boost V6, no cooled seats, no driver’s seat memory, no flat-bottom wheel. Touchy cruise control, tight knee space under steering column, small trunk, prefers premium gas.

Made in: Tahara, Aichi, Japan

Engine: 3.5-liter V6, 311 hp, 280 torque

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Weight: 3,792 lbs.

Wheelbase: 110.2 in.

Length: 185.8 in.

Cargo: 10.8 cu.ft.

MPG: 19/26

MPG: 23.3 (tested)

Base Price: $48,795 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $45,471

Options:

Premium view monitor, Intuitive parking assist, $1,100

Premium paint, $595

Power moonroof, $1,100

Wheel locks, $99

Key glove, $25

Carpeted trunk mat, $130

Test vehicle: $51,844

Sources: Lexus, www.kbb.com
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Mark Savage
Mark Savage writes the auto review column, Savage On Wheels, for WUWM (formerly for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) and Savageonwheels.com. He is the former executive editor of American Snowmobiler magazine and FineScale Modeler magazine, both part of Kalmbach Media in Waukesha.
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