2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring review

In a perfect world we’d all drive a Mazda MX-5 Miata, the skies would be clear, the temperatures warm, and all roads would be freshly paved.

My world was perfect for four days, all except the new pavement. Six years had escaped since I last enjoyed a Mazda MX-5 Miata, that the RF model with a power hardtop. Perfect!

This time around, the Miata was bathed in a gorgeous Deep Crystal Blue Mica featuring a black cloth manual top and a sumptuous tan leather interior. People commented, some waved!

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The good news, and there’s plenty, is Miata hasn’t changed hardly at all in those six years and that means its price tag has not skyrocketed. The base Sport model with slick six-speed manual gearbox is just (and I feel justified saying Just) $31,665 with delivery.

Next up is the Club trim at $35,760 and adds heated seats and firmer shocks and springs.

My drop-top was the GT or Grand Touring edition with the 6-speed manual and listed at $36,965. Adding an automatic (but why?) costs $920 more.

Moving up to that power hardtop convertible version RF bumps the price to $43,730. For that you get the convenience of the power top and a much quieter interior due to its solid roof panel. Us older buyers might prefer that, but the manual top is certainly the more economical way to go and drops in seconds with the release of a latch just above the rearview mirror. Snap the roof down in back and away you go.

It’s just as easy to raise, and if you’re tall enough, can be done while sitting inside the Miata.

Since its introduction in 1989 as a 1990 model, Miata has stayed true to its roots. It remains small, nimble and as cute as a skateboarding Minion. Yet, there have been tweaks to keep it current.

One was adding that power retractable hardtop, and its perky 2.0-liter I4 gained a few ponies several years back, now producing 181 horsepower. Remember, this is a roadster weighing just 2,366 lbs., about 100 less than the hardtop.

So, it’s quick and easy to zip away from a stop thanks to that 6-speed manual transmission. Shifter throws are short and precise allowing the perky powerplant to sing sweetly while delivering increased power to the rear wheels. Some tire chirping is possible.

Handling remains stellar, both light and responsive. Some say the Miata feels like a go-kart, and there’s some truth to that as you can toss it around curves at will. It sticks well to an apex and shifting through the quick gearbox helps it power out like a lightweight racer.

Ride remains jiggly, but you’re in such control with Miata that you can dodge potholes and minimize your trampling of a road’s rough spots. And yet, with a miniscule 90.9-inch wheelbase the ride never becomes brutal. The GT’s Bilstein shocks, part of the sport suspension, help, along with a strut tower brace in back.

Good brakes slow the MX-5 and the GT comes with ample safety equipment including blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and rain-sensing wipers. Note the Bilstein shocks, Brembo disc brakes and a limited-slip differential are standard on the GT.

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Inside the cockpit remains simple, but elegant due to the cushy tan Nappa leather ($300) sport seats that offer good support all around. The driver’s seat angle is manually adjustable, a help to long-legged drivers and the seats are heated.

The dash is black over tan, a traditional sports car look, but the door panel tops are painted to match the exterior, so dark metallic blue here. Sharp!

The Miata features big climate controls, with dual temperature settings, but the info screen remains small, befitting the roadster’s tiny nature. Still, a touchscreen is needed instead of being adjusted via a dial on the console. That could free up space for a cupholder. Win!

There are two cupholders, right behind the console and the seats. Awkward to reach back there while driving. Note the cupholders are removeable too.

There’s no wireless phone charger yet either, but Mazda does include two plugs under the screen to charge with a cord.

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While the steering wheel is a manual tilt/telescope model Mazda could create much needed knee room under it by going with a flat-bottom or squircle (squared circle) steering wheel. Being fairly short with the manual seat fairly far forward I found it easiest to exit the Miata by locking the steering wheel at its highest point when exiting the car.

Naturally, the light-weight Miata is easy on gas but unfortunately prefers premium to maximize horsepower. I got 31.4 mpg and the car is rated 26 mpg city and 34 mpg highway by the EPA. Most of my driving was in town.

Cargo space is limited. Two overnight bags or one small suitcase would fit.

But Miata is meant for leisurely day trips and excursions along winding roads through forests or along beachfronts. It’s a car for relaxing, not long-distance travel. It’s a delight and still a bargain.

FAST STATS: 2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

Hits: Sharp looks, excellent handling, quick acceleration, superb 6-speed manual, and easy-drop manual top. Gorgeous paint, heated comfy sport seats, simple cockpit with big climate controls, plugs for chargers, and snazzy body-color door tops.

Misses: Still a console knob-controlled small info screen, no wireless charger, needs flat-bottom steering wheel. Prefers premium fuel.

Made in: Hiroshima, Japan

Engine: 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G I4, 181 hp/151 torque

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Weight: 2,366 lbs.

Wheelbase: 90.9 in.

Length: 154.1 in.

Cargo: 4.6 cu.ft.

MPG: 26/34

MPG: 31.4 (tested)

Base Price: $36,965 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $36,072

Major Options: Tan Nappa leather, $300

Test vehicle: $37,265

Sources: Mazda, www.kbb.com