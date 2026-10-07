'Creepy Cosmos': Manfred-Olson Planetarium program explores the frights of space

It’s the Halloween season, and you might be looking for a good scare by watching a horror movie set in space. But we don’t need fictionalized versions of space to get scared. There are plenty of creepy celestial objects and phenomena that are all too real.

With this month’s “Creepy Cosmos” program, UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium is inviting the public to explore some spooky space facts in an adventure through the darkest parts of the galaxy.

During the show, student presenters Elaina Hatley and Manal Khdour will explore the question of life on other planets, the eerie “singing” Comet 67P, the mysteries of black holes and more.

“We know all these things about space, but what about everything that we don't know?” Khdour says. “And that's kind of even more creepy, because then you leave the show and you think about it as you leave and it's spooky.”

Real Audio of Comet 67P "Singing" Through Space

This year marks the planetarium’s third annual “Creepy Cosmos” program. Planetarium director Jean Creighton says she’s been impressed with how students have continued to step up.

“Over the last few years, the student staff that we have have really taken the lead,” she says. “And I love watching them do that.”

“Creepy Cosmos” runs twice a night on Fridays in the month of October, starting Oct. 9. You can find tickets and more information here. Costumes are welcome.