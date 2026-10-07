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'Creepy Cosmos': Manfred-Olson Planetarium program explores the frights of space

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Audrey Nowakowski,
Jean CreightonGraham Thomas
Published October 7, 2026 at 12:16 PM CDT
"Creepy Cosmos" at UWM-Planetarium flyer
Manfred-Olson Planetarium
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UW-Milwaukee
You can catch "Creepy Cosmos" at UWM-Planetarium on Fridays in the month of October, starting Oct. 9.

It’s the Halloween season, and you might be looking for a good scare by watching a horror movie set in space. But we don’t need fictionalized versions of space to get scared. There are plenty of creepy celestial objects and phenomena that are all too real.

With this month’s “Creepy Cosmos” program, UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium is inviting the public to explore some spooky space facts in an adventure through the darkest parts of the galaxy.

During the show, student presenters Elaina Hatley and Manal Khdour will explore the question of life on other planets, the eerie “singing” Comet 67P, the mysteries of black holes and more.

“We know all these things about space, but what about everything that we don't know?” Khdour says. “And that's kind of even more creepy, because then you leave the show and you think about it as you leave and it's spooky.”

Real Audio of Comet 67P "Singing" Through Space

This year marks the planetarium’s third annual “Creepy Cosmos” program. Planetarium director Jean Creighton says she’s been impressed with how students have continued to step up.

“Over the last few years, the student staff that we have have really taken the lead,” she says. “And I love watching them do that.”

“Creepy Cosmos” runs twice a night on Fridays in the month of October, starting Oct. 9. You can find tickets and more information here. Costumes are welcome.

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Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectspaceastronomyHalloweenUW-Milwaukee
Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Audrey Nowakowski
Jean Creighton
Dr. Jean Creighton has always been inspired by how the cosmos works. She was born in Toronto, Ontario and grew up in Athens, Greece where her mother claims she showed a great interest in how stars form from the age of five.
See stories by Jean Creighton
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
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