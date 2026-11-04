Crowley beats Tiffany in Wisconsin governor's race

Democrat David Crowley defeated Republican Tom Tiffany in the quest to become Wisconsin’s next governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Crowley, 40, is currently Milwaukee County Executive. His campaign for governor focused on lowering costs for working families and bringing more jobs to Wisconsin.

Crowley was outspent by Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany 2.5 to 1 at times. But he had powerful endorsements from outgoing Democratic governor Tony Evers and former President Barack Obama. Crowley was able to mobilize Democratic voters after narrowly besting democratic socialist Francesca Hong by .5% in the August primary.

Crowley’s razor’s-edge win over Hong capped a tumultuous Democratic primary. Enthusiastic voters on the left had coalesced around Hong, amid a surge by progressives nationwide. Crowley regained his footing after dropping out of the race earlier. He had endorsed Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, only to re-enter after she withdrew. Some credit Crowley’s primary win to the fact that he scored the endorsement of Evers, a popular Democratic governor.

A record of bipartisanship

Crowley was also able to take credit for being a “deal-maker,” who can work across the aisle. Along with Evers and legislative Republicans, he was integral to a bipartisan bill to allow Milwaukee County to raise its sales tax and earn more revenue for local governments. Evers says Crowley also played a large role in negotiating a $500 million deal to upgrade American Family Field, the home of the 2026 World Series-winning Milwaukee Brewers, securing a guarantee to keep the team in Milwaukee through 2050.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany’s campaign focused on economic relief, accountability in state government, and conservative policy changes. Three Wisconsin billionaires contributed millions to try to get him into office.

Tiffany’s key endorsements came from fellow Republicans such as President Donald Trump and former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson. Tiffany even secured the backing of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

But Crowley relied on ads underlining Trump’s historic unpopularity and arguing that Tiffany’s votes for the Trump agenda have resulted in higher gas and grocery prices. Crowley also argued that having Tiffany as governor would lead to income tax cuts for Tiffany’s billionaire donors. One Crowley ad proclaimed: “Wisconsin's not for sale, but Tom Tiffany is, and it'll cost ya.”

During the campaign, Crowley talked about his own experience dealing with poverty as a child and growing up with working class parents who battled substance abuse and mental health issues during the Milwaukee’s crack-cocaine epidemic. He was able to work his way out of those hardships through education and community organizing jobs, eventually winning a seat in the Wisconsin Legislature, and later, being elected to the county executive’s office, where he’s served for more than six years.

Crowley made defending Medicaid funding and preserving affordable housing central pillars of his platform.

Wisconsin’s first Black governor

Crowley will be Wisconsin’s first Black governor and one of a handful of Black officials who’ve been elected to statewide office in Wisconsin. On the campaign trail, he said the historic nature of the race is not lost on him, “but I'm running to be a governor for all of us [in Wisconsin]. And it doesn't matter what zip codes you live in, who you love, or where you come from, I want to make sure that we can move our entire state forward."