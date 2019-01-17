Are You Struggling With Medical Debt?

Have you or someone close to you been struggling with medical bills you can't pay. NPR is doing a story about the best strategies for dealing with medical debt for a series on personal finance, and we want to hear your story! We'd also like to know if you found a good solution — for example working with a financial assistance counselor at a hospital or non-profit organization or some other strategy.

Your response may be used in an upcoming story on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to follow up with you. Share your thoughts with us by answering the questions in the form below.

Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so we'd love it if you could also send us a voice memo! You can do that in the form, or email a voice memo to talktous@npr.org. Include your name, where you're from, and put "Medical debt" in the subject line.

This form was closed on March 6, 2019.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.