Economy & Business

How Are You Surviving In The Pandemic Economy? Share Your Story

By Chris Arnold
Published October 30, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
How has the pandemic affected your life? We're listening.
It has been more than eight months since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. NPR wants to know how it has affected your employment situation, your ability to pay your rent or mortgage, your other household finances, your business, if you have one, and your ability to juggle work and child care.

Millions of people have had to seek unemployment benefits, business loans and other help to deal with the economic turmoil. Some employers have permanently closed their doors. And many schools are doing distance learning.

As we head into winter, we want to know: How are you coping?

Sharing your story helps us understand what Americans are facing right now and helps our reporting.

Please fill out the form below. An NPR reporter may contact you for a story.

Chris Arnold
NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.
