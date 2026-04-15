Heavy rains Wednesday night close I-43, flood fans' cars near Brewers stadium

From 3-4 inches of rain Wednesday night caused a temporary closure of Interstate 43 on Milwaukee's south side and forced the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District to begin a forced combined sewer overflow at 8:30 p.m.

Law enforcement closed down lanes of I-43 between Holt Avenue and Becher Street due to flooding across the roadways. Traffic cameras showed vehicles stuck in standing water in the northbound lanes of I-43.

To the west, fans leaving American Family Field after the Brewers game were met with bumper-to-bumper traffic and flooded roads, including Highway 175 at Frederick Miller Way. Half a dozen vehicles were stuck in standing water near the Frederick Miller Way overpass. Traffic cameras showed crews clearing storm drains. Fire rescue crews checked on people who were standing on top of their vehicles.

Photos posted on social media also showed water reaching to the tops of vehicles parked near Marquette University's campus. The university had not released any information about damage on campus as of 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rains throughout the evening Wednesday caused MMSD to begin a forced overflow of the combined sewer system.

Here's what that means:

A combined sewer system collects rainwater runoff, domestic sewage, and industrial wastewater into one pipe. Under normal conditions, it transports all of the wastewater it collects to a sewage treatment plant for treatment, then discharges to a water body. The volume of wastewater can sometimes exceed the capacity of the CSS or treatment plant during heavy rainfall events or snowmelt.

During an overflow, untreated stormwater and wastewater discharge directly to nearby streams, rivers, and other water bodies. Historically, these overflows have included releasing wastewater into Lake Michigan.

Combined sewer overflows contain untreated or partially treated human and industrial waste, toxic materials, and debris as well as stormwater.

This story will be updated.