Shorewood considers next move after beach walker wins in circuit court

Monday evening, the Shorewood village board will meet in closed session about a case that started at its public beach on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Back in the summer of 2025, resident Paul Florsheim got a ticket for walking north of Atwater Beach, beyond a "no trespassing" sign.

Susan Bence UWM's Melissa Scanlan stands above Atwater Beach in Shorewood.

The village says people who own homes on the lake side of Lake Drive also own everything down to the water’s edge. Florsheim fought the ticket, because he thinks everyone has the right to enjoy the shoreline.

A Milwaukee County circuit court judge recently ruled that the village could not ticket Florsheim for walking the beach.

Shorewood’s village board is meeting to discuss next steps.

Melissa Scanlan, director of UWM’s Center for Water Policy, has been following the case.

“I think Shorewood has a pretty clear decision to make: whether they’re going to appeal the decision of the Milwaukee County circuit judge. They have until December to make their decision,” Scanlan says.

Although Florsheim won his case, Wisconsin still doesn’t have a clear policy on the public’s access to the shoreline, because a circuit court ruling does not create a precedent.

Environment Circuit court judge dismisses Shorewood trespassing citation in Lake Michigan shoreline case A year ago, Shorewood police ticketed Paul Florsheim for walking north of Atwater Beach on what the village considers private property. A circuit court judge has now dismissed the citation.

“Looking at the signs down here [at Atwater Beach], that is a reminder of this long controversy. There were proposals for fencing along this is beach. And I think the village has a chance to get some clarity,” Scanlan says.

People who share Paul Florsheim’s conviction hope his case leads to a definitive answer.

The Sept. 21 meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. at Shorewood Village Hall, 3930 N. Murray Avenue. The agenda includes a public hearing before the board goes into closed session.