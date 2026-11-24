If you head to Milwaukee’s Sherman Phoenix this winter, you may find yourself at Fondy Food Center’s 17th annual Winter Farmer’s Market. For the first time, the Center is holding this year’s winter market at the small business hub in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park Neighborhood.

The market will be held on two Saturdays each month through the month of April.

“For the Fondy Food Center to be collaborating with the Sherman Phoenix to just support all of these incredible businesses, does nothing but bring me pure joy,” says Fondy Food Center Executive Director and Dig In! Contributor Venice Williams.

Local vendors at the market include Apple Holler, Craigland Farms, Pea Pod Farm, Maxwell Farms, Flour to the People and many more.

Joy Powers / WUWM Fondy Food Center's Winter Farmer's Market offers a wide variety of vendors — and produce — even during the cold months.

“[With] all of the Fondy markets, is it about bringing good product to the greater Milwaukee area? Without a doubt, it is,” says Williams. “But it's also about building legacy and supporting people who have dreams ... and growing the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Lake Effect’s Joy Powers joined Williams for a walk-through of this year’s market. You can listen to their conversation above.