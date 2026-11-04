© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Initial election results: Democrats win power in Wisconsin Legislature

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Emily Files
Published November 4, 2026 at 9:49 AM CST
A picture of the Wisconsin Capitol and the "Forward" statue in front of it, a bronze allegorical figure of a woman symbolizing progress, created by Jean Pond Miner for the 1893 World's Fair, representing women's suffrage and the state's motto.
Maayan Silver
The Wisconsin Capitol and the "Forward" statue in front of it.

Preliminary election results show Democrats have won control of both chambers of Wisconsin's Legislature for the first time since 2010.

With David Crowley's victory in the gubernatorial race, that gives Democrats a trifecta of power in state government.

On Nov. 3, half of state Senate seats and all of state Assembly seats were up for election.

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans since 2011. Democrats didn’t stand much of chance until 2024, when maps gerrymandered by Republicans were thrown out and new district lines were put in place.

As of 9 a.m. Nov. 4, the AP hasn’t called all of the races. But Democrats appear to have flipped enough seats in the Senate and Assembly to have control.

Democrats win in Southeast Wisconsin swing races

There were a few Legislative swing districts in southeast Wisconsin. Democrats flipped all three of them.

  • Senate District 5 (Brookfield area): Democrat Robyn Vining defeated Republican Mike Roberts.
  • Assembly District 21 (Oak Creek area): Democrat Daniel Bukiewicz won by a wide margin against Republican Dylan Pfaffenbach.
  • Assembly District 61 (Greenfield area): Democrat Ben Brist ousted incumbent Republican Bob Donovan.
Tags
Government & Politics WUWMWisconsin LegislatureElection
Emily Files
Emily is a WUWM editor and project leader.
See stories by Emily Files
Related Content