Initial election results: Democrats win power in Wisconsin Legislature

Preliminary election results show Democrats have won control of both chambers of Wisconsin's Legislature for the first time since 2010.

With David Crowley's victory in the gubernatorial race, that gives Democrats a trifecta of power in state government.

On Nov. 3, half of state Senate seats and all of state Assembly seats were up for election.

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans since 2011. Democrats didn’t stand much of chance until 2024, when maps gerrymandered by Republicans were thrown out and new district lines were put in place.

As of 9 a.m. Nov. 4, the AP hasn’t called all of the races. But Democrats appear to have flipped enough seats in the Senate and Assembly to have control.

Democrats win in Southeast Wisconsin swing races

There were a few Legislative swing districts in southeast Wisconsin. Democrats flipped all three of them.

