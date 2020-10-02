© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Pence Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Trump's Positive Case

By Franco Ordoñez
Published October 2, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
President Trump and Vice President Pence arrive for a campaign rally in Newport News, Va., on Sept. 25 — several days before Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
President Trump and Vice President Pence arrive for a campaign rally in Newport News, Va., on Sept. 25 — several days before Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Vice President Pence has tested negative for the coronavirus, a spokesman says, after President Trump announced his own positive test.

Devin O'Malley, the vice president's spokesman, told NPR that Pence is tested every day.

"This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," he said in a statement.

The negative results come just hours after Trump announced on Twitter that he and the first lady had tested positive for the coronavirus. The White House physician says the president and first lady "are both well at this time."

A White House official told NPR's Tamara Keith that Pence will step in as needed but expected the president to be very engaged from the White House.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Health & ScienceCoronavirusNPRNPR News
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Related Content