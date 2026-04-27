High winds Monday afternoon down trees, leave 35,000+ without power around Milwaukee

High winds ripped through downtown Milwaukee and surrounding areas on Monday afternoon, causing more than 35,000 customers to lose power and the City of Milwaukee to receive more than 100 reports of downed trees and branches.

Winds picked up significantly around 1 p.m. Sustained wind speeds at General Mitchell International Airport reached 51 mph around 1:30 p.m. The airport also recorded wind gusts of 66 mph around that time.

In a 3 p.m. news release, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said that the city department of public works has gotten nearly 100 emergency calls about downed trees and branches.

Eddie Morales / WUWM A downed tree branch at 13th Street and Layton Avenue on April 27, 2026

He added that the Milwaukee Fire Department is also responding to a large number of reports of downed wires and Port Milwaukee is assessing roof damage to two warehouses on its grounds.

“I greatly appreciate the quick responses from city crews to this unusual weather event,” Johnson said in the news release. “I ask everyone to be cautious and patient as crews address storm damage. Stay clear of downed wires, fallen trees and other potentially dangerous situations.”

The scattered storms Monday come after a dramatic and costly month: Milwaukee has had the rainiest April on record, and several areas have dealt with tornado warnings and flooding in recent weeks.

Downtown Milwaukee employees feel tall building sway, pedestrians cling to light posts amid high winds

Employees in downtown high rise buildings reported being able to feel the buildings swaying due to high winds.

WUWM observed people clinging to light poles for support as gusts rattled street signs and made walking downtown hazardous Monday afternoon.

In a 3 p.m. news release, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said that the city department of public works has gotten nearly 100 emergency calls about downed trees and branches.



The Milwaukee Fire Department is also responding to a large number of reports of downed wires. pic.twitter.com/zizbYPuQqr — WUWM 89.7 FM (@WUWMradio) April 27, 2026

Power outages impact more than 35,000 We Energies customers

More than 36,000 customers in Milwaukee County were without power as of 3:45 p.m., according to We Energies.

The outages were clustered downtown and near Fiserv Forum, but reached north to Glendale and south to the airport.

Downed trees and branches were reported in several areas, including near Shorewood, in the Bay View and Riverwest neighborhood and on Milwaukee’s south side.

The National Weather Service released a special weather statement at 2 p.m. that said high winds will continue into the early evening.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue into Monday night.