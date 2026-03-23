Meet the candidates for Delafield mayor

What does Delafield's mayor do?

The mayor of Delafield presides over city meetings and oversees departments, policies and administration. The mayor administers city ordinances, acts as the city's chief spokesperson and serves as the policy leader for the community, providing policy information and recommendations to the council, according to the Wisconsin City/County Management Association.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the mayoral candidates to help inform voters' decisions. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Courtesy Tim Aicher Tim Aicher

Tim Aicher (incumbent)

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for the same reason I first stepped into public service nearly 20 years ago: I care deeply about Delafield and my neighbors who call it home.

My wife and I have lived here for more than 25 years and raised our five daughters here. Serving as alderman, council president, and now mayor enabled me to work with citizens and public servants and given me a deep understanding of our city’s history, finances, infrastructure, comprehensive plan & zoning.

Today Delafield is financially strong, property values are high, and we invest taxpayer dollars responsibly. I’m running again to keep serving my neighbors with integrity, using my experience and knowledge of the city to ensure as we grow towards the future we keep Delafield, Delafield.

What impact do you hope to have?

I aim to continue the impact I’ve had over the past 17 years in local government, working closely with fellow residents and public servants to make informed and thoughtful decisions that help keep Delafield financially strong and a great place to live.

Our city is on a great trajectory, with the lowest tax rate in over 20 years, lowest debt in over 15, record property values, a historic fund balance, and we even lowered taxes for most homeowners last year. Being mayor isn’t about reinventing the city, it’s about protecting what works and making thoughtful decisions that preserve our stability, character, and keep it a place people are proud to call home. I intend to keep a good thing going!

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

Experience, history and a proven record of results. Growing up visiting the Smiley Barn and renting boats where Fishbones is now, I’ve watched Delafield evolve into the city it is today. I’ve seen my daughters grow from Cushing to KM High School, and my wife’s work to build the Library and Public Safety buildings in 2008. I joined the Common Council the following year, helped pass the 2030 Comprehensive Plan, and voted to join LCFR (Lake Country Fire & Rescue).

Over the years, I've worked on virtually every committee in Delafield, listening to residents and learning from those around me as we've navigated all kinds of issues. My 26 years as a resident and decades in public service give me the grounding to guide our city forward, and I’ve shown that I deliver results.

What do you think are the two biggest local issues and how would you address them?

I believe the two biggest local issues are development and the city’s financial stability. Last year, securing a long-term Fire contract would have been included, but LCFR members have recently agreed to terms for an indefinite contract, giving residents long-term stability.

Development remains a top issue since poor or rushed growth is the biggest threat to what makes Delafield special. It is important to grow responsibly. I will continue to follow the city’s clear master plan to ensure new projects fit our community’s character and protect fellow property owners. Taxes and debt are always a concern, and I will maintain the stewardship I have shown that has kept Delafield financially strong, and support thoughtful growth for the future.

What do you think you've done well so far, and what would you still like to accomplish?

When I became mayor two years ago, Delafield was in good shape but was facing challenges. Two large revenue streams — a spending referendum and ARPA fund allocations — ended in 2025, and managing the budget through that was critical and successful.

Another inherited challenge was negotiating the long term Fire contract with LCFR. While contentious, we worked together and reached a mutually beneficial agreement that provides stability and confidence for residents. I’m also proud of our responsible growth while achieving record low debt and mill rate, and the largest fund balance ever. I will continue to guide the city responsibly, maintaining its character, and keeping budgets balanced, while supporting sustainable growth for the future.

Candidate website

Candidate Facebook Aaron Werner

Aaron Werner

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for mayor because Delafield is ready for a fresh start in leadership. I have been an attorney, small business owner and leader in the private sector for the past 20 years. My knowledge and experience with budgeting/finance, negotiating, listening and leading will all be translatable skills to the office of mayor.

Delafield as a whole needs to improve its outreach to citizens and should do a better job of soliciting and implementing practical ideas from residents. As mayor, my primary objective will always be to serve the people and the small business owners, hopefully making our city better each year.

What impact do you hope to have?

The first 3 months of my term will be focused on listening to residents, business owners and public safety partners and aggregating feedback and ideas from around the entire City. We will then work to classify the ideas and City committees will get to work on addressing the issues and/or responding to the feedback in a professional manner.

Over the course of the next 6-12 months, my goal is to begin the process of establishing a Delafield 2045 Plan that will shape the future of Delafield. This Plan would take at least 1-2 years to create, vet and discuss with all constituents, who would provide their input. We need to plan for the future, rather than rest on our laurels.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

The existing mayor has a long record of public service and has done many good things for the City as a Council member. However, with that experience, he has formed rigid positions around several city issues and he has stopped listening to what residents have to say. As a fresh, new local candidate, I am all ears all the time. I am open minded to new approaches, ideas and ways of doing things.

As an attorney I respect precedent and the work that was done in the past; at the same time, with a rapidly changing society and the needs of every day families and citizens, what worked for us 20 years ago isn't going to work for us in the future. We must force ourselves to think outside of the box, or we will end up like every other community.

What do you think are the two biggest local issues and how would you address them?

Issue #1 is public safety. I am endorsed by our first responders because they know I will end the fire agreement negotiation debacle and ensure they remain in Delafield for years to come, in partnership with our fellow fire communities.

Issue #2 is a decaying downtown. We have a surprising number of vacancies in downtown Delafield right now, and the problem is growing worse. We need a mayor that cares about those vacancies, a mayor that is working to make it easier for business owners to be here. We need to be friendly to local small businesses, not antagonize them and drive them to Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, Wales, Brookfield, etc.

What would you do differently if elected?

I would immediately find ways to add new voices to City Hall. Our City committees are made up of approximately 70% men, and 70% of those men are over the age of 60. No offense to my retired men (I hope to be there one day!), but we need representation from all demographics of citizens in order to create a City that works for everyone.

I will bring new people into City government — Republicans, Democrats and everything in-between. I am open to new ideas and I view my role as someone that is simply to be a servant-leader for what the majority of Delafield wants, while also giving a voice to those that may be in the minority. I will seek practical solution and compromise where possible.

Candidate website