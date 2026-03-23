Meet the candidates for Oconomowoc mayor

What does the Oconomowoc mayor do?

The mayor's primary responsibilities include: acting as the presiding officer at Common Council meetings, executing all municipal financial and contractual obligations, fulfilling the chief executive officer responsibilities and exercising all of the executive powers on behalf of the municipality, making appointments to the City’s committees and commissions, serving as lead policymaker and providing recommendations for implementation. The current mayor, Robert Magnus, is not running for re-election.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the mayoral candidates to help inform voters' decisions. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Matt Rosek

Candidate website Matt Rosek

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for Mayor to keep Oconomowoc safe and vibrant while providing consistent leadership. With 12 years as District 3 Alderman and five terms as Council President, plus my life here since 2001 — raising four kids with my wife Melissa and my past volunteering as an EMT/firefighter — I want to navigate growth, foster neighbor relationships, and ensure this remains a great place to live, work, and play.

What impact do you hope to have?

I hope to strengthen Oconomowoc as a safe, affordable, family-friendly community. By prioritizing public safety, fiscal responsibility, transparent governance, and smart growth, I aim to protect taxpayers, support local businesses, preserve our lakeside small-town charm, and make sure every resident's voice shapes our future.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

My proven record sets me apart: over a decade on the Council, five years as President, former Zoning Board Chair, and hands-on service as a volunteer firefighter/EMT, I’ve delivered results like bringing Costco for everyday savings while blocking tax hikes. I offer consistent, conservative leadership focused on fiscal restraint, safety first, and practical solutions rooted in deep local experience. My opponent opposed the convenience of Costco, voted for additional debt on a pet project, and pushed a wheel tax that would hurt hard working families and those on fixed incomes. Let’s work to keep Oconomowoc vibrant and affordable.

What do you think are the two biggest local issues and how would you address them?

Managing growth while preserving small-town charm. With development pressures, I would enforce thoughtful zoning, engage residents early, resolve eyesores like the downtown “rock pile,” [link added by WUWM] and promote projects that fit our Lake Country identity. Protecting taxpayers from rising costs — I would scrutinize budgets for efficiencies, oppose regressive fees or wheel taxes, and maintain essential services like public safety without adding burdens to everyday citizens.

Candidate website

Karen Spiegelberg

Candidate website Karen Spiegelberg

Why are you running for this office?

Oconomowoc deserves leadership that unites, listens, and acts with integrity. I am committed to preserving what makes our community special while guiding responsible growth and ensuring that all residents have a voice in shaping our future. My experience as an alderman for 8 years makes it now a natural step for me to continue my service to the city as mayor.

What impact do you hope to have?

My main impacts/ priorities will be fiscal responsibility and public safety. I plan to continue to keep our taxes low while still providing the great city services that residents have come to expect and deserve. We are #2 in lowest taxes in our large surrounding area. My goal is to make us #1 in lowest taxes. As far as public safety, I believe in a trust-based approach with our police and fire. They are the experts and know how to keep us safe. To that end, I plan to sit down with them and develop a plan of action to keep our students, residents, businesses and places of worship safe in an ever-changing world.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

I am a retired CPA and I bring that expertise and experience to the role. I understand governmental accounting and preserving our fund balances for a time that our growth will not be there and they will be necessary. My views and votes on public safety have also been stronger than my opponent. My overarching message has been "People Over Politics"— putting the agenda of the people of Oconomowoc over any political party or outside interest. We get things done in Oconomowoc when we come together, not when we choose to divide.

What do you think are the two biggest local issues and how would you address them?

Our two biggest local issues are interconnected — balancing new development with the desire to keep our small-town character. Balancing those goals starts with intentional planning. Growth should be guided to areas best suited for it, where infrastructure, traffic flow, and land use support it. It's not about stopping development, nor can we, but about guiding it. If we're thoughtful about it, we can preserve both the charm and identity of our community while ensuring a strong future for everyone who calls Oconomowoc home.

Candidate website