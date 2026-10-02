Mexican trade official shares importance of G20 meetings in Milwaukee

There was a quiet yet focused buzz against the elegant backdrop of the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee this week.

Trade ministers from some of the world’s biggest economies were in town for a meeting of the G20 – or Group of 20.

It was a delicate time and place to negotiate, given President Trump’s global trade strategy.

Daniel Millan is part of Mexico’s delegation.

Susan Bence / WUWM Daniel Millan is with Mexico's trade delegation.

“We are promoting here fair conditions of trade for all the countries. My delegation is led by Secretary of the Economy Marcelo Ebrard,” Millan says. “As you may know, Mexico is the main U.S. trading partner. We are the largest source of exports and imports, so this is very important for us.”

Millan says Mexico has been negotiating with the United States for months — looking to reduce U.S. tariffs — especially on cars, steel and aluminum.

“I want the best for my country, and I think for us now our main concern is...to reach a good deal with the U.S. because lots of Mexican jobs and industries depend on trade with the U.S.” Millan says.

And, he notes, Mexico is a huge consumer of American goods.

“No country buys more from the U.S. than Mexico, not even China, Japan and Germany combined,” Millan says.

Thursday afternoon, U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer addressed reporters. He said United States tariffs and trade measures aren’t meant to be “anti-any country,” but simply pro-American.

“We’re trying to support our supply chains in the U.S. We’re not trying to create access production; we’re not trying to corner global markets on a certain good or commodity. We’re not trying to undermine industries oversees. We’re trying to provide jobs in places like Milwaukee and Wisconsin,” Greer says.

Still, Mexico’s Millan says, countries need each other. “We need to find, like, a balance, between fair trade and protecting local industries and local workers but still have open [trade]."