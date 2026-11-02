Hey world, meet Milwaukee! Brewers fans relish in SNL antics, look toward next season

The confetti has been picked up and the hangovers have mostly subsided…but fans are still basking in the afterglow of the Milwaukee Brewers’ incredible season and World Series win.

Police estimated 750,000 people packed downtown Milwaukee on Friday for the parade and champions’ rally – it’s being called the biggest event in our state’s history.

Arts & Culture Brewers victory parade and rally take over downtown Milwaukee Milwaukee Brewers fans packed downtown Milwaukee Friday for a parade and rally celebrating the Brewers' World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Listen • 4:18

For fans attending the events last week, the win was akin to a lightning strike.

Mark Hoffman came to the celebration at the Summerfest grounds with his friends Jeff Grayson and John Riggins.

"They had the right players, the right manager, the right culture. Everybody bought in, with the community. I’ve never seen a match better than that," Hoffman said. "I’m a little biased, but you look at some of the other champions… it was the right time for this to happen.”

Brewers honor Bob Uecker at downtown mural during World Series parade

The videos and memories of the weekend will live on forever.

Manager Pat Murphy got all of his flowers. The team’s buses stopped along the parade route to honor legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker in front of a towering downtown mural of his likeness.

Former Brewer Robin Yount even rode Uecker's motorcycle onto the rally stage — a callback to Yount's famous trip around the warning track at County Stadium after the Brewers topped the American League in 1982.

Nam Huh / AP Former Milwaukee Brewers player Robin Yount holds up a World Champions flag alongside the late' Bob Uecker's motorcycle during a rally at the baseball team's World Series Parade, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, in Milwaukee.

Then there was debauchery: Team Captain Christian Yelich says he was bonked by the commissioner's trophy and ended up with a black eye at some point during the parade through downtown.

Star pitcher Jacob Misierowski caught a beer tossed from a fan in the parade crowd and chugged it from on top the two-story bus.

From the rally stage, Sal Frelick promised to drink 100,000 beers — one for each of the people who attended the festivities (a pretty significant undercount.)

Then, the boys went national.

In an appearance on Saturday Night Live, Brice Turang joked that the team had been drinking since they won the series Wednesday night.

And, of course, Yelich was likened to his doppelgänger and SNL alumnus Pete Davidson by former SNL cast member Bobby Moynihan, who was guest appearing as his fan-favorite "Drunk Uncle" character.

Drunk Uncle is back at the Update desk! pic.twitter.com/sIk5wiPa15 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2026

MVP Brewers catcher William Contreras thanks fans

Still, the chants on Friday seemed to be loudest for World Series MVP and Brewers catcher William Contreras.

He hoisted the commissioner's trophy from his perch on the back of a parade bus alongside young Brewers Luis Lara and Jackson Chourio.

Brewers broadcaster Sophia Minneart asked Contreras at the championship rally about being named MVP. Contreras replied in Spanish: "I'm so happy. I'm so happy. Thank you to all of my teammates and our coaches."

He switched to English to add, "Thank you for everything. Thank you for supporting me. We won the trophy for you guys. For the city."

Peighton Thompson wore a Venezuelan flag to all the festivities in honor of Contreras, who was born in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela. She said she was proud to see her heritage represented and literally beloved.

"They have no idea what they've done for this city and Venezuela," she said of Contreras and Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio, who was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela.

Nam Huh/AP Photo/Nam Huh / AP Milwaukee Brewers William Contreras, right, the World Series MVP, introduces teammate Jackson Chourio, left, at a rally during the baseball team's World Series parade, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

Thompson said she's already excited for next season.

“All of our players are super young, which means they’re going to get better and better. We’re going to go harder next year," she said. "I think that we’re going to take this back-to-back. Everybody else sees now that the underdogs are the winners.”

Milwaukee certainly rolled out the barrels.

The consensus is that they’ll keep rolling next season.