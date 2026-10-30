Brewers victory parade and rally take over downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee was the center of the universe for one final day on Friday, as the Milwaukee Brewers took over downtown to celebrate their World Series Championship with a parade and massive rally.

The celebration honored the Brewers' World Series Game 5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The parade kicked off at the intersection of Vel R. Phillips and Wisconsin Avenue at 10 a.m. and concluded at Henry Maier Festival Park with a rally inside the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

1 of 3 — IMG_6992.jpg Brewers fans got an early start for the Brew Crew's World Series victory parade on Friday morning. Susan Bence / WUWM 2 of 3 — IMG_8443.jpg Amanda Orosco (center) lays on her family's tarp ahead of the parade with her two children piled on top of her for warmth. Her husband Thomas set out the tarps after work at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to reserve space for the parade. Katherine Kokal / WUWM 3 of 3 — IMG_8449.jpg The Orosco family watches the parade on Jackson Street in the Third Ward. Katherine Kokal / WUWM

Fans get early start to celebrate team

The day started early for many Brewers fans, including Jennifer and Chris Sanders. By sunrise, they had already found front-row spots at Wisconsin and Water for the parade. Chris says parking fees and a 30-mile drive into the city were well worth it to support the team.

“The emotion that we saw on Wednesday night when they were interviewed — they truly respect the Milwaukee fans. So, we want to give it back to them by showing up and cheering them on,” he said.

During the parade, the players wore championship gear and waved to fans from atop a double-decker bus.

Susan Bence / WUWM World Series MVP William Contreras waves to fans atop a double-decker bus during the Brewers victory parade on Friday morning.

Milwaukee native Laronda Weston was there with her young daughter. She believes the city needed this win.

“You see how everybody's coming together. There's no arguing. There's no fighting. There’s no racial slurs. We’re all out here supporting our team,” Weston said. “We need to remember what living in Milwaukee is about, loving on each other and celebrating each other.”

Ann-Elise Henzl / WUWM A young girl wearing a Brewers T-shirt holds a “World Champs” shirt above her head before the start of Friday’s parade.

Weston said she’s also attending the parade to honor members of her family who left their mark on Brewers baseball.

“Three of my cousins actually helped build the American [Family] Field Stadium and if you go to the stadium, you see their names on the wall. So this is bigger than just a championship,” she said.

Susan Bence / WUWM Brewers fans celebrate in front of the Bob Uecker mural on Jackson Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Along its route, the parade passed by a larger-than-life memorial for the late longtime Brewers announcer Bob Uecker. Lifetime fan Dan Antonneau posted up there to watch the parade and reflect on Uecker’s legacy.

“Uecker is an iconic individual. All of baseball, he's one of the best,” Antonneau said. “I grew up with him. To see him go, and unfortunately, he couldn't see this. So, I feel like the team did it partially just for him.”

Listen here for Susan Bence's report from the Brewers victory parade. Listen • 2:03

Fans pack Summerfest grounds for post-parade victory rally

Around 12:30 p.m. the parade culminated with a rally at Milwaukee’s Summerfest grounds — but fans had been waiting all morning.

By 6:30 a.m., hundreds were already lined up at the entrances to the Henry Maier Festival Park, which opened an hour and a half later.

Inside the rally, you’d be forgiven for forgetting Friday was a work day. At 8:20 a.m., the line at the bar near the Miller Lite Oasis stretched hundreds of feet.

Although beer was flowing, the atmosphere was family friendly. Bubble machines filled the air with whimsy as kids drew with sidewalk chalk near the merchandise store.

Jami Benz / WUWM Brewers fans packed the Summerfest Grounds for the victory rally Friday morning.

Milwaukee and Wauwatosa Public Schools cancelled classes for students to celebrate the Brewers — and parents showed out with their kids.

Missy Wahlen and Mark Zierath brought along their daughters Blue and Ella, both 14, from their home in Elm Grove — where school wasn’t cancelled. Missy shares what the conversation in their house was like the night before.

“‘Can we skip school to go to the parade?’ ‘Heck yeah, let’s go.’ ‘They’re showing movies in class today because there’s not enough people there,’” Zierath says.

Although entry into the Summerfest grounds was free Friday morning, the championship rally inside American Family Insurance amphitheater was a ticketed event.

Katherine Kokal / WUWM From left to right: Mark Zierath, daughters Blue and Ella and Missy Wahlen wait on Jackson Street in Milwaukee's Third Ward for the parade to begin. The family left home in Elm Grove around 5:15 a.m. to head downtown for the parade.

That’s where the Brewers made speeches and hoisted the commissioner’s trophy in front of thousands of fans.

Fans still hoarse from cheering at the television all week erupted for team captain Christian Yelich, who appeared pretty tipsy after the parade.

“Milwaukee, we brought it home baby!” Yelich said. “We had way too many parade beers and I took the trophy to the eye but we’re here!”

Jami Benz / WUWM Fans cheer on the Brewers during their World Series victory rally at the American Family Insurance Ampitheater.

The parade and rally capped off a week during which all eyes seemed to be on Milwaukee — even though the deciding World Series game was played 1,200 miles south in Tampa.

Regular cuts during the national broadcast brought viewers from around the world to American Family Field in Milwaukee, where the Brewers sold out the stadium for watch parties on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The festivities captured a sense of collective pride and deep commitment to a team that’s not afraid to admit how long our city has waited for this.

Jeff Grayson, who grew up in Tosa but now lives in the Twin Cities, was emotional about the long wait for a World Series championship. He’s in his 60s now.

“There’s something different about the Brewers. Having fun. I don’t know if it’s baseball, but it feels different to me. This is just really special. I’m over the moon about this, I can’t stop smiling about this.”

More photos from the festivities:

Susan Bence / WUWM Bernie Brewer greets fans atop a fire truck during the victory parade in downtown Milwaukee.

Ann-Elise Henzl / WUWM Former Brewer Eric Thames strikes a pose for cheering fans on the parade route.

Ann-Elise Henzl / WUWM Brewers alum Ryan Braun hopped out of his car to sign posters along the parade route.

Michelle Maternowski / WUWM Former Brewers player Prince Fielder pours beers for fans at Draft & Co Friday morning.

Emily Files Some Brewers fans watched the parade from the Milwaukee River.

Ann-Elise Henzl / WUWM A man waves a flag with the Brewers logo high above E. Wisconsin Ave. during the Brewers victory parade.

Katherine Kokal / WUWM Brewers fans prepare for a victory rally at the Summerfest grounds.

This story has been updated.