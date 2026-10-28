'Tomorrow is another day': Rays dash Brewers' hopes of World Series sweep in Game 4

If Game 3 of the Brewers’ World Series run was a game to tell your great-grandkids about, then Game 4 was one fans would probably rather forget.

The game in Tampa went into three extra innings as the Brewers tried to sweep the series of seven games. After 12 innings, the Tampa Bay Rays held on longer and won 4-3.

The energy at the watch party at American Family Field in Milwaukee started off strong. Announcers at the stadium called out batters' names and even played their walkup songs to the crowd of 31,000 people gathered around an empty field.

Debbie Kannitz and Becky Valentyn, of Milwaukee, were sitting in the club level with Valentyn's children, Lucas and Grace. They said they loved the opportunity to watch the game live on the big screen in the stadium and pass along a love of the Brewers to the next generation.

“We’re raising our kids as Brewers fans, so to be able to celebrate this part of what it means to be a fan is pretty special," Valentyn said.

Katherine Kokal / WUWM (From left to right) Brewers fans Grace, Becky and Lucas Valentyn, along with Debbie Kannitz, enjoy the World Series Game 4 watch party at American Family Field on Oct. 27, 2026.

A sad ending to Game 4, but fans remain hopeful

A home run in the top of the fifth inning by David Hamilton got fans to their feet. The game ended much later, after seven long innings — and even two sausage races.

For those watching the national broadcast of the game who missed the Racing Sausages, the Hot Dog won the first race in the sixth inning and the Chorizo pulled out a win in the twelfth.

Fans turned to head home after the final out around 11:30 p.m.

Kris and Darren Gabhartt of Hales Corners stayed behind for a few moments with their friend Sheri Stern, of Wales, just to take it all in. The mood around them was somber, but not downtrodden.

“I'm feeling sad but hopeful," Kris Gabhartt said.

"I'm heartbroken of course that we didn’t sweep them," Sheri added. "But tomorrow is another day and we will do it.”

And that seemed to be the consensus among fans: The team they saw play game four felt unrecognizable, but many were confident that the Brewers they knew would be back in action Wednesday.

"We'll win tomorrow. Guarantee it," Darren Gabhartt said. “We need to shut up everyone. Everyone is trying to say that Milwaukee is nothing. They don’t respect us so let’s just finish it and be done with it.”

The World Series marches on Wednesday with Game 5 in Tampa.

Brewers fans hope it will be far more memorable.