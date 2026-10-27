Milwaukee Brewers fans travel to Tampa for World Series games

The Brewers are in Florida this week, continuing the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Monday, the Brew Crew won Game 3 with a stunning 10 runs. Milwaukee leads the series 3-0.

There are lots of Brewers fans in Florida to cheer on the team, including Glendale resident Arnis Vecitis, who was at Tropicana Field for Game 3 Monday.

He planned a family trip to Florida in October, not knowing at the time that the Brewers would be playing there in the World Series. When that happy news was announced, Vecitis knew he would add Tampa to the itinerary. He usually goes to a couple away games each season.

"I wouldn’t have been surprised if we didn’t have this trip planned, we would’ve made this jaunt down here anyways," he says.

Vecitis is among many fans traveling from Wisconsin to Tampa Bay. Some of them are doing that because the travel to Tampa, plus game tickets there, cost less than the games at home in Milwaukee. Vecitis says his Tampa tickets cost half the price of Milwaukee tickets.

Vecitis was able to get tickets to games 6 and 7 at American Family Field as well. I ask him if he hopes the series is competitive, so he can witness the championship game in Milwaukee.

"Yes, for sure," Vecitis says. "Without a doubt."

Regardless, he was excited to be in Tampa for Game 3 with his family.

"Our grandson is going to go see a World Series away Brewers game. What a story to tell later in life," he says.

Game 4 is in Tampa tonight at 7 p.m. If the Brewers win, it would clinch their first-ever World Series title. Fans in Florida, Wisconsin and beyond will be cheering them on.