What to know about Milwaukee Brewers victory parade Friday

Our World Champion Milwaukee Brewers return home to be celebrated Friday, Oct. 30 with a parade through downtown Milwaukee.

The Brewers took down the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night to win the World Series with four total wins.

The parade will kick off at the intersection of Vel R. Phillips and Wisconsin Avenue at 10 a.m. and move east toward the lakefront on Wisconsin Avenue. The parade will take a slight northern detour past the mural of Bob Uecker at the corner of Jackson and Mason streets.

It will conclude at Henry Maier Festival Park with a ticketed rally inside the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets are not required to enter the festival grounds, which will include livestreams of the parade and the ticketed rally and speeches.

Road closures downtown will begin at 7 a.m.

Milwaukee Brewers / Club website The World Series champion parade route for Friday, Oct. 30 will wind through downtown Milwaukee, making an extra detour to pass the Bob Uecker memorial mural at the intersection of Jackson and Mason Streets.

MPS, Tosa Schools cancel classes for Oct. 30

Many Milwaukee-area students will be freed up to attend the festivities.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, both Milwaukee Public Schools and Wauwatosa Public Schools have cancelled classes for Friday, Oct. 30.

“We join our entire community in celebrating this historic moment for the World Champion Milwaukee Brewers and the City of Milwaukee,” MPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius said. “At the same time, we recognize this may present a challenge for families. Please know we considered all options before making this decision.”﻿

Meanwhile, Shorewood Public Schools sent notes to families confirming that the district will hold classes on Friday.

Classes will also be held at UW-Milwaukee.

Shuttles to run from American Family Field to Summerfest grounds

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that it will run shuttles to the Summerfest grounds for the rally. Here's more information from the baseball club:

Parking: Free at American Family Field. Park in the lot selected when purchasing your shuttle ticket.

Shuttle Timing: Buses will begin departing American Family Field at 7 a.m., with the final shuttle departing at 11:30 am. Return shuttles will also be provided, with more details to come.

Shuttle tickets: $5 per passenger. Every shuttle passenger must have a ticket. Net proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Brewers Community Foundation.

Tickets are available on the Milwaukee Brewers website.

Lineup of World Series rally and parade Oct. 30

The free events at the Summerfest grounds include meet-and-greets with the Racing Sausages, live music and livestreams of the parade.

Here's more information on the event lineup for the day:

Milwaukee Brewers / Club website A lineup of events planned to celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers' World Series championship on Friday, Oct. 30.

Tickets for the rally inside the amphitheater appeared to sell out shortly after they went on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

This story will be updated with more parade information as it becomes available.