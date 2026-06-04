'Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me' regular Paula Poundstone will play Lake Geneva on June 6

If you’re a frequent listener to WUWM, there’s a decent chance you’re familiar with the voice of Paula Poundstone. She’s a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! and she also hosts the podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.

Poundstone’s career spans stand-up comedy, public radio and voice acting. She'll be performing stand-up at the Geneva Stage in Lake Geneva on June 6.

Ahead of that show, Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski spoke with Poundstone about Wait Wait's recent farewell episode for longtime judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, as well as her craft. Poundstone says her sets often consist of both pre-written and improvised material. She likens the prepared material to "gas" and the improvised bits and crowd work to "electricity."

"My act is a bit of a Prius," she says. "Sometimes I'm using gas, sometimes I'm using electricity — and I prefer electricity."