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'Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me' regular Paula Poundstone will play Lake Geneva on June 6

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Audrey Nowakowski,
Graham Thomas
Published June 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Paula Poundstone wears a comedic outfit, including a bowler hat, striped pants, a rainbow bowtie and suspenders.
Shannon Greer
/
Paula Poundstone
You can catch a stand-up set from the comedian, podcaster and frequent Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me panelist at the Geneva Stage on Saturday, June 6.

If you’re a frequent listener to WUWM, there’s a decent chance you’re familiar with the voice of Paula Poundstone. She’s a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! and she also hosts the podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.

Poundstone’s career spans stand-up comedy, public radio and voice acting. She'll be performing stand-up at the Geneva Stage in Lake Geneva on June 6.

Ahead of that show, Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski spoke with Poundstone about Wait Wait's recent farewell episode for longtime judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, as well as her craft. Poundstone says her sets often consist of both pre-written and improvised material. She likens the prepared material to "gas" and the improvised bits and crowd work to "electricity."

"My act is a bit of a Prius," she says. "Sometimes I'm using gas, sometimes I'm using electricity — and I prefer electricity."

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Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectcomedyWait Wait... Don't Tell Me!Lake Geneva
Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Audrey Nowakowski
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
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