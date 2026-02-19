Milwaukee leaders, law enforcement answer questions on ICE at protest safety event

Milwaukee officials and community leaders hosted another public event Feb. 18 in case of a potential influx of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the city.

At the Washington Park Senior Center, dozens attended the county board’s event called “How to Protest Safely.”

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball joined the panel on stage. For the Q&A section of the event, County Supervisor Sky Capriolo asked them:

"How will citizens be notified if a surge of ICE agents are deployed in Milwaukee or southwest Wisconsin?"

Chief Norman said MPD hasn't been notified of an impending ICE occupation.

"Not saying it can’t happen, but it is important to be prepared and understand how to navigate this," he said.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball added that in normal times, she’d expect to be notified, "but as we know we're in unprecedented times."

Can local law enforcement officers arrest federal agents?

Supervisor Capriolo then asked about something that has been a point of contention between law enforcement and community members at previous events.

"If you see federal law enforcement breaking the law or violating the rights of protesters, what is it that you can do?" she asked. "What is it that you will do?"

Capriolo asked the sheriff and police chief if their officers would arrest ICE agents. Chief Norman said even he can be arrested.

"So there is no off limits in regards to being arrested," Norman said. "But as I would say to myself — you're going to arrest me, you better know what you're arresting me for."

Sheriff Ball said reports of ICE breaking the law would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. She suggested recording ICE encounters.

"You may think that you are being harassed, but that may be law enforcement doing their job," she said. "So that's why it's important to document."

Advice for protesters

Amanda Merkwae is the advocacy director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin. She explained when permits are needed for protests.

"You don't need a permit to march in the streets or sidewalks if you're not blocking car or pedestrian traffic," said Merkwae. "But there are circumstances where you do need a permit if you are going to block traffic or close the street, or if you are going to use a sound-amplifying device."

Merkwae gave advice on how to take photos and videos of law enforcement in public spaces. She said to stand at a safe distance to avoid interfering with their operations.

Merkwae suggested turning off phone unlocking features like fingerprints and Face ID, so officers can’t open your phone without consent.

A similar ICE awareness event hosted by Milwaukee Common Council members will take place Feb. 25 at Alverno College's Christopher Hall Wehr Auditorium, 4100 W. Morgan Ave.