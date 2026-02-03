Town hall on ICE draws hundreds of concerned Milwaukeeans

Hundreds of people packed the Vivarium on Milwaukee's east side Feb. 2 for District 3 Alderman Alex Brower’s town hall meeting on ICE operations.

Residents and business owners asked local leaders and law enforcement how they're preparing if there were to be a large-scale influx of ICE agents in Milwaukee.

Others talked about how the presence of ICE officers already in Milwaukee has affected them and their families.

The Milwaukee Police Department joined Brower on stage, along with organizations including Milwaukee Turners and Voces de la Frontera to answer questions.

During public comments, Brianna, a Riverwest resident, introduced herself as the daughter of two immigrants.

"I have to have my ID with me at all times and make sure I always have a communication with my mom, my dad and more to make sure I don't come home to an empty house," she said.

Bridget Maniaci owns GoodLand Home & Goods on Downer Ave. Maniaci asked the panel to consider creating a resource to explain how business owners can turn away ICE agents.

"I would like some really formal guidance so that if someone shows up on my door I can say 'You cannot be here and here's why,'" she said.

Many public comments shared a common theme: how will the Milwaukee Police Department intervene if ICE agents illegally harm Milwaukeeans?

A speaker who didn't state their name asked, "When ICE commits obvious violent crimes will you show up to protect us from those crimes or help them get away with it like every other law enforcement agency seems to be doing?"

MPD Chief of Staff Heather Hough spoke on behalf of the department, with several officers in attendance.

"I can't speculate on what is going to happen here in Milwaukee and each case has to be looked at individually to determine if it's a law enforcement action or a non-law enforcement action," she responded.

Hough added that MPD would attempt to deescalate situations and is committed to the safety and rights of the community. Attendees reacted to Hough's answer with boos and heckling.

Alderman Brower encouraged people to access and share the city's Know Your Rights resource for tips on how to interact with ICE and how to get involved with local organizations.