Milwaukee 'Survivor' fans meet contestants, celebrate 50th season at watch party

The CBS reality show “Survivor” is now in its 50th season.

The show has changed since it first aired in 2000, but the basic premise is the same: a group of people live together on an island, surviving with very little food, outdoors, in shelters they make themselves. They compete in intense physical challenges. Each week, the tribe votes out another person. People lie and manipulate, trying to make it to the end for the chance to win $1 million.

The host, Jeff Probst, has also been with the show since the beginning.

On March 11, Milwaukee "Survivor" fans got together for a watch party of season 50, episode three. They had the chance to meet "Survivor" contestants Benjamin "Coach" Wade, Andrea Boehlke, Ben Katzman and Jerri Manthey.

The event was hosted by Boehlke, who lives in Milwaukee.

Menomonee Falls resident Michelle was one of the fans at the watch party, which took place at the Falcon Bowl. She's been a "Survivor" fan since it started in 2000.

"I love everything about it — I love the strategy, I love the people development, I love Jeff [Probst]," Michelle said. "It's an awesome escape, but it makes you think."

Another fan, Cade from Milwaukee, started watching "Survivor" during the COVID pandemic, when people were spending lots of time inside, watching television.

"I just think it's the best competition reality show that's out there," Cade said. "It's got to be the toughest one to play, because you're subject to all the elements, not getting any sleep. That's part of the appeal of it."

Milwaukee residents Lafayette Crump and Katie Avila Loughmiller attended a reception before the watch party at The Outsider bar. Crump is the Milwaukee commissioner of city development, but he was there as a "Survivor" fan.

"People can relate to the personalities [on "Survivor,"] they can love to hate the personalities — everyone can image themselves in that scenario and finding a way to bring home the money and the victory," Crump said.

Avila Loughmiller loves that in "Survivor," you need more than physical strength to win.

"Anyone can win the game. It is 'outwit, outplay, outlast,' and you need all three to win," she said.

One of the biggest personalities throughout the show's 50 seasons is "Coach" Wade, who was a featured guest at the Milwaukee events. He and Katzman are doing a musical tour, which kicked off in Milwaukee.

"I get the vibe of this town — I'm close to Reno, it's a smaller town, it's like, to come here with these people, I've lived in the Midwest before — salt of the earth," he said.

Season 50 has all returning players, and Coach is one of them. Why does he think "Survivor" has the staying power to last more than 25 years? He says the top reason is its host and executive producer, Jeff Probst.

"He has found the art of having a complete thumb on the pulse of the game and yet being completely unobtrusive," Coach said. "They're continuing trying to evolve. Some things work, it sticks, some things don't, and they go back. This season 50 has a great old-school flair while keeping the new-school hustle. It's a perfect blend. So I think it's just the commitment to change, the commitment to authenticity, and Jeff Probst at the head."