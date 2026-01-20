Milwaukee youth envision 'true peace' through art, essays and speeches in honor of MLK

The Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee has celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day for 42 years.

In addition to a variety of performances, the celebration includes contests which highlight young people’s interpretations of Dr. King’s words through art, writing and speeches.

Ruth Omoruyi Twelve-year-old Ruth Omoruyi won first place in the writing contest and second place in the speech contest for the annual Marcus Performing Arts Center's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration.

"To seek true peace in economic hardship we must realize that peace cannot exist when people have to choose between food and shelter," the seventh-grader's essay reads. It's titled “The Sound of Peace.”

It spoke to the theme of this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, which was “True Peace.”

"When people must decide whether to eat or buy medicine, true peace is impossible," Omorufi continues.

Young people incorporated the theme into their essays, speeches and art. They showcased how kindergarteners through high-school seniors understand the meaning of Dr. King’s words today.

Omoruyi says to her, true peace means there’s no violence, no conflict, and that there’s justice all around.

"I entered the competitions because I’m inspired by the work of Dr. King and I’ve always wanted to use my voice to share my thoughts on what happens in the world, and how we can all work together to make the world a better place for everyone," she says.

Omoruyi says what inspires her most about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is how he had the courage to speak out against injustice even though he was persecuted for it.

And she says as she’s learned more about him, her appreciation for his work has grown.

"It has made me form a deeper connection and thinking about how he died fighting for human rights and for everywhere to just have peace. And for everybody to be equal to each other," she says.

Omoruyi says to understand how she wanted to write about true peace, she thought about what it looked like in her everyday life and around the world.

"Justice does not exist when people don’t have access to healthcare, when we spend more money on war than we do educating our own children, justice is undermined," she reads.

One of the ways the seventh grader envisions true peace is when there’s no bullying, and everyone can go to school without the fear of being bullied.

She says Dr. King’s philosophies still matter all these years after his death in 1968.

"I think his words are still important in 2026 because his words remind us that change starts with everyday choices, and we all have a role to play in our community and building a more peaceful world," she says.

Here’s how Omoruyi concluded her award-winning essay:

"Now close your eyes once more and picture peace. Reimagine peace not as silence, but as the echo of justice. Now more than ever we must rise together, break the silence, and ensure that every human being who has been voiceless for too long is finally heard. Today and every day we will act until true peace and justice — just is. Thank you."

Omoruyi and other contest winners were honored with plaques and other prizes Monday at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday celebration.