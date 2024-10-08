Nov. 5 Voter Guide: Senate District 8 and Assembly District 24
Two Republican lawmakers were drawn into the new state Senate District 8 — Duey Stroebel and Dan Knodl. Stroebel faces Democratic challenger Jodi Habush Sinykin on Nov. 5.
Republican Sen. Dan Knodl is seeking election to the new Assembly District 24. He faces Democrat William Walter on Nov. 5.
A look at the major party candidates running for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin — incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and banking executive Eric Hovde.
This video series features a descendant of Gertie the Duck teaching her ducklings, and you, about our voting process.
Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, WUWM is hosting voter roundtables with Milwaukee-area residents to take the temperature on how people are feeling in our crucial swing state.