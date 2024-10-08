© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Nov. 5 Voter Guide: Senate District 8 and Assembly District 24

Published October 8, 2024 at 1:56 PM CDT
Duey Stroebel and Jodi Habush Sinykin.
Wisconsin Senate District 8 election: Stroebel vs. Habush Sinykin
Two Republican lawmakers were drawn into the new state Senate District 8 — Duey Stroebel and Dan Knodl. Stroebel faces Democratic challenger Jodi Habush Sinykin on Nov. 5.
Headshots of William Walter and Dan Knodl
Government & Politics
Wisconsin Assembly District 24 election: Walter vs. Knodl
Emily Files
Republican Sen. Dan Knodl is seeking election to the new Assembly District 24. He faces Democrat William Walter on Nov. 5.
