© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are you a better speller than Lake Effect's producers?

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Sam Woods
Published February 12, 2026 at 11:55 AM CST
OnMilwaukee hosts its fifth annual spelling bee this week, as a fundraiser for SHARP literacy.
OnMilwaukee
/
OnMilwaukee
OnMilwaukee hosts its fifth annual spelling bee this week, as a fundraiser for SHARP literacy.

Do you consider yourself a good speller? In an era of spellcheck and the internet, it’s easier to skate by with less-than-stellar spelling ability.

Unless, of course, you are taking part in Friday’s Fifth Annual OnMilwaukee Adult Spelling Bee. At this event, 30 spellers will compete for the title of best speller, with proceeds going to SHARP Literacy. Ticketing and event information is through OnMilwaukee.

Molly Snyder is a senior writer for OnMilwaukee and the host of tomorrow’s spelling bee. She joins Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez, Joy Powers and Sam Woods to talk about the event, and emcee Lake Effect’s version of a spelling bee.

First Annual Lake Effect Spelling Bee.
OnMilwaukee's Molly Snyder emcees Lake Effect's first annual spelling bee, featuring Lake Effect producers Sam Woods, Joy Powers and Xcaret Nuñez.
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectLiteracy
Sam Woods
Sam is a WUWM producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Sam Woods
Related Content