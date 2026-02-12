Are you a better speller than Lake Effect's producers?
Do you consider yourself a good speller? In an era of spellcheck and the internet, it’s easier to skate by with less-than-stellar spelling ability.
Unless, of course, you are taking part in Friday’s Fifth Annual OnMilwaukee Adult Spelling Bee. At this event, 30 spellers will compete for the title of best speller, with proceeds going to SHARP Literacy. Ticketing and event information is through OnMilwaukee.
Molly Snyder is a senior writer for OnMilwaukee and the host of tomorrow’s spelling bee. She joins Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez, Joy Powers and Sam Woods to talk about the event, and emcee Lake Effect’s version of a spelling bee.
First Annual Lake Effect Spelling Bee.
OnMilwaukee's Molly Snyder emcees Lake Effect's first annual spelling bee, featuring Lake Effect producers Sam Woods, Joy Powers and Xcaret Nuñez.