In Wisconsin, there are over 100 treatment courts. These courts offer specialized programs for people experiencing substance abuse or mental health disorders. It’s an alternative to the traditional justice system, with a focus on rehabilitation.

The completion rate for participants in Wisconsin’s treatment court program is behind the national average, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report.

Researcher Andy Tisdel spoke with WUWM’s Eddie Morales about the report’s findings and how treatment court works.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Eddie Morales: How do treatment courts work?

Andy Tisdel: It functions basically like an enhanced form of probation. So, the person has to go to court weekly and talk to the treatment court judge. They have to often complete treatment, individual counseling and follow other requirements like standard probation requirements. But if they do all those things, often they are able to avoid criminal charges or avoid time in jail or prison, depending on the plea agreement.

What are some of the big takeaways or important findings from the report?

One was that Wisconsin's court success rate was slightly below the national average. There are nationwide reports, the most recent of which was from 2022, so it's not exactly comparable. But that said, that the success rate — the graduation rate among people in treatment courts was 60.7%. And among our various [Wisconsin] data sets, we found graduation rates of about 54%.

We found that referrals to state-funded treatment courts are up pretty significantly over the last six years, over about 31%. But usage is slightly down. We also found racial disparities that get larger at later stages of the treatment court process. When looking at these state-funded treatment courts, African American people make up 7.6% of all individuals who are referred to one of those courts, but only 3% of graduates. For Native American folks, there was a similar trend: 6.9% of referrals were Native American, but only 4.1% of graduates. Those data don't include Milwaukee County, but we do cover them later in the report.

How is the use of jail as a sanction detrimental to programs that are supposed to prioritize recovery?

Well, it's disruptive. Some of this we have just from background research, but we know that generally speaking, when someone is in jail, it can be an interruption to their treatment journey. We also know from other research looking at all cases where a person is sent to jail, people may have increased overdose risk when they're leaving jail. Their tolerance might be low or lower if they've spent an extended time in jail — stress might be higher.

The treatment court manuals that we reviewed and the answers that we got from treatment court coordinators say that they do take some steps to try and minimize risk and minimize disruption. Coordinators said in their responses to our survey that they might schedule jail for only nights or weekends or something else that's not disruptive, for example, to a person's job. But it is still a disruptive event and it could still be detrimental.

What does the Wisconsin Policy Forum hope this report will help to inform elected officials about?

Thankfully, drug overdoses are down from where they were at the height of the opioid epidemic. But there's still a pressing concern in Wisconsin. Too many people are still dying from opioid and other drug overdoses. And people who have some sort of substance use disorder or mental health problem still make up quite a large percentage of individuals in the Wisconsin criminal justice system.

We hope that our report sheds some light on one of the tools that the justice system has to deal with people who are in that situation. We hope that it's of use as the state and county officials continue to try and strengthen the state systems to address people in those situations.