What to know about the religious freedom to gather referendum on Nov. 3 ballot

In this midterm election, Wisconsin voters will weigh in on a ballot question called the "Freedom to Gather in Places of Worship During an Emergency Referendum."

The constitutional amendment is in response to COVID-era lockdowns that limited gatherings in the name of public safety.

In 2020, the administration of Gov. Tony Evers responded to the pandemic by limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people. These restrictions applied to places of worship.

In May 2020, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the entire stay-at-home order impacting businesses and churches. Schools remained closed.

Now, voters will decide whether Wisconsin's government can close places of worship during future states of emergency. All Wisconsin voters are eligible to weigh in on this question.

What is Wisconsin's places of worship ballot question?

The question before voters is whether to prohibit the state or municipalities from ordering the closure or restricting gatherings in places of worship due to a state of emergency, including public health emergencies.

What question will be on my ballot?

Here’s the question that will be on the ballot:

"Freedom to gather in places of worship during an emergency. Shall section 18 of article I of the constitution, which deals with religious liberty, be amended to prohibit the state or a political subdivision of the state from ordering the closure of, or forbidding gatherings in, places of worship in response to a state of emergency, including a public health emergency?"

What a 'yes' vote means

A "yes" vote would prohibit future state and local governments from ordering the closure of churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship during a state of emergency, even if businesses and schools are ordered closed.

Supporters of the amendment say that places of worship should choose how to proceed during emergencies in a manner appropriate for their congregations. They say that allowing the state or municipalities to close places of worship represents government overreach.

Groups supporting the amendment include, but are not limited to, Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action.

What a 'no' vote means

A "no" vote would not prohibit state and local governments to close places of worship or limit gatherings during declared states of emergency.

Critics of the constitutional amendment say that governments must have oversight of places of worship alongside their jurisdiction over businesses and schools during emergencies. They also say that it's impossible to predict what types of emergencies the state will face in the future.

Groups opposing the amendment include, but are not limited to, the League of Women Voters Wisconsin.

What do religious leaders think?

Not all religious groups have weighed in publicly on the amendment. The Wisconsin Council of Churches and the Wisconsin Catholic Conference of bishops have registered as neutral.

If the amendment is approved, places of worship would not be forced to remain open during a state of emergency. Leaders of each organization could decide whether to close.

Where can I find more information about what's on my ballot?

Use WUWM's Voter Guide to stay up to date on all midterm news.