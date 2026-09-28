What to know about the partial veto referendum on Nov. 3 ballot

Wisconsin's governor has one of the strongest veto pens in the country. They can delete words, numbers and punctuation in order to change a bill's meaning.

Over time, voters and the Legislature have reigned in the power of the governor to stop pieces of legislation or even cross out individual letters inside of those bills. See: the 1990 ending of the "Vanna White veto" and the 2008 limits on so-called Frankenstein vetoes.

This fall, Wisconsin voters will decide whether to further limit that veto power. They will weigh in on a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the governor from vetoing select parts of a law once it comes to their desk for a signature.

This ballot measure is largely seen as a response to outgoing Gov. Tony Evers' "400-year veto" in 2023 to secure increases to revenue limits for school districts.

He did this by changing the line "for the 2023–2024 school year and the 2024–2025 school year" into "for 2023–2425." He crossed out and vetoed "for the 2023– 20 24 school year and the 2024–20 25 school year." The Wisconsin Supreme Court has since upheld that veto.

Screenshot / State of Wisconsin 2023 Spending Plan A 2023 veto by Gov. Tony Evers secured increases in school revenue limits through the year 2425.

Republicans who opposed this move have pointed to the increase in school revenue limits as the driver of property tax increases around the state. Republican Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany has said he will vote for the constitutional amendment. His opponent Democrat David Crowley has opposed it.

Now, voters will decide whether future governors will be allowed to partially veto pieces of legislation. All Wisconsin voters are eligible to weigh in on this question.

What is Wisconsin's partial veto ballot question?

The question before voters is whether to prohibit the governor from vetoing select parts of a bill. This would only apply to legislation authorizing the creation of or increasing taxes or fees.

What question will be on my ballot?

Here’s the question that will be on the ballot:

“Partial veto. Shall section 10 (1) (c) of article V of the constitution be amended to prohibit the governor, in exercising his or her partial veto authority, from creating or increasing or authorizing the creation or increase of any tax or fee?”

What a 'yes' vote means

A "yes" vote would prohibit the governor from using partial vetos on certain legislation in the future.

Supporters of the amendment say that further curtailing the governor's veto power when it comes to taxes and fees will force governors to approve bills as they were designed by the Legislature. They also argue that tax policy shouldn't be dictated or created by a single person with a veto pen, calling the existing situation a "tax loophole."

Groups supporting the amendment include, but are not limited to, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, Wisconsin Property Taxpayers and the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

What a 'no' vote means

A "no" vote would allow future governors to continue to partially veto pieces of legislation.

Critics of the constitutional amendment say governors should continue to be able to wield a powerful veto pen, and that Evers' 400-year veto related to school funding allowed him to make a powerful statement about resources for public education. They also point out that governors are already prohibited from using a veto to create a new sentence out of existing sentences in a bill.

Groups opposing the amendment include, but are not limited to, the League of Women Voters and the Wisconsin Education Association Council.

Where can I find more information about what's on my ballot?

Use WUWM's Voter Guide to stay up to date on all midterm news.