Remembering the Bay View Massacre, the bloodiest labor dispute in Wisconsin history

Joy Powers Performers re-enacting events from before and during the Bay View Massacre, on the former site of the Bay View Rolling Mill.

It's the 140th anniversary of the Bay View Massacre, the deadliest labor dispute in Wisconsin history. At least 9 people were shot and dozens more injured, when a state militia fired on protesters making their way toward the Bay View Rolling Mill.

Since 1986, people have gathered in Bay View at the former site of the rolling mill for a reenactment of what happened that day in May and to remember those who died. Lake Effect’s Joy Powers went to the memorial and recorded these scenes from the reenactment.