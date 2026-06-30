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Lake Effect

Lake Effect Special 06/30/26: How AI is impacting the Wisconsin workplace

By Audrey Nowakowski,
Xcaret Nuñez
Published June 30, 2026 at 4:04 PM CDT
This episode of Lake Effect explores how AI is reshaping how people do their jobs.
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This episode of Lake Effect explores how AI is reshaping how people do their jobs.

Artificial Intelligence is quickly becoming a part of every day life – including at work.

It’s reshaping how people do their jobs and, in some cases, replacing them. Lake Effect is exploring how AI is impacting different professions, from journalism to education to medicine.

On this special edition of the show, Lake Effect's Xcaret Nuñez speaks with a magazine editor who uncovered an AI freelancer. She also explores how local newsrooms are using AI as a tool in their journalism. WUWM's education reporter Katherine Kokal visits a local classroom to see how some educators are using AI and the skepticism some have about using it to teach. Plus, Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski looks at how AI is being used for medical care and how it's improving medical research.

Brandt Champion in his high school science classroom at Reagan High School in Milwaukee. Champion uses AI tools to generate review materials for his 11th and 12th graders.
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How are AI tools impacting education in Milwaukee? Views from one science teacher creating a podcast using his notes and a music professor who assigned an AI essay.

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Lake Effect WUWMFeatured
Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Audrey Nowakowski
Xcaret Nuñez
Xcaret is a WUWM producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Xcaret Nuñez