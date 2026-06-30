Lake Effect Special 06/30/26: How AI is impacting the Wisconsin workplace

Artificial Intelligence is quickly becoming a part of every day life – including at work.

It’s reshaping how people do their jobs and, in some cases, replacing them. Lake Effect is exploring how AI is impacting different professions, from journalism to education to medicine.

On this special edition of the show, Lake Effect's Xcaret Nuñez speaks with a magazine editor who uncovered an AI freelancer. She also explores how local newsrooms are using AI as a tool in their journalism. WUWM's education reporter Katherine Kokal visits a local classroom to see how some educators are using AI and the skepticism some have about using it to teach. Plus, Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski looks at how AI is being used for medical care and how it's improving medical research.

Education From zero tolerance to new tools: How AI is changing Milwaukee education How are AI tools impacting education in Milwaukee? Views from one science teacher creating a podcast using his notes and a music professor who assigned an AI essay. Listen • 4:12