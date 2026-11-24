Domestic abuse is an issue that can impact anyone at any time in their life. In 2025, 101 people died in Wisconsin due to domestic or family violence. Since 1975, the Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee has delivered life-changing support so that people impacted by domestic violence can secure safety, pursue justice and rebuild their well-being.

Sojourner’s President and CEO Carmen Pitre has devoted more than 40 years of her life helping women and families, with 25 of those years in leadership roles. She‘s helped transform how survivors receive shelter, counseling, legal advocacy and other crucial services.

Pitre and her longtime leadership in the community was recently recognized by Milwaukee Magazine as their Standout Sister Betty Award Winner for 2026.

Pitre says she never would have predicted that she'd be in this line of work, but looking back on her childhood experiences and trauma, "it makes sense that I'm here."

"I thought I'd be teaching English in some college back home in Louisiana, which was my plan, but I got derailed when I was 22. And here I am, one thing led to another. I just knew that I did not want to see people suffering and that I wanted to use my everything — my talent, my time, my effort to make life better for people who were hurting."

I just knew that I did not want to see people suffering and that I wanted to use my everything — my talent, my time, my effort to make life better for people who were hurting. Carmen Pitre

Pitre has lived experience being in a home with a hostile environment as a child, being physically and sexually abused, moving around constantly and experiencing homelessness.

"I use that as a touchstone to the work that I do and I remember the isolation and the fear and the hopelessness, you know, and the thinking it won't ever change or get better. And it does. Didn't know that at the time," says Pitre.

She adds that she turned to alcohol when she was 12 as a way to self-medicate, but it became destructive. When Pitre was 22 years-old, someone in her life died in a way that opened her eyes immediately.

"A voice in my head said, 'You have a choice: you can do something different or you can continue life the way you're doing it and you'll end up dead someday.' And that was a clear voice in head. I did not know it at the time, but it's what got me here to Wisconsin," she recalls.

Pitre shares her struggles openly because "there's nothing more powerful than a survivor's voice."

"I'm no different than any of the thousands of survivors we help anytime a survivor shares their story," she says. "So I consider it my responsibility to talk about what happened to me as a kid, and I've done that because I think that's how we bring more light into the darkness of violence and what happens... We normalize it by talking about it."

Pitre got sober and came to Wisconsin at 22 and worked as a nursing assistant in a long-tern treatment facility while living in a halfway house for a couple of months. She started to rebuild her life and realized that no matter where you are, you can make a difference.

"It's important that we know that and that people around us reflect that and we have something to contribute," Pitre says. "I knew that way back then when I was at that job and other people helped me accomplish and achieve where I am today."

Listen to the full conversation between Sojourner Family Peace Center President & CEO Carmen Pitre and Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski. Listen • 18:04

Today, Pitre has helped Sojourner grow into the largest nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention in Wisconsin, delivering support to nearly 10,000 clients annually.

During her tenure, Pitre notes that we still unfortunately "live in a victim blaming society. That has not changed much in my time... [But] I think the services certainly have changed - we have more services available today than when I started."

Sojourner offers culturally specific programs including resources for LGBTQ+ individuals, and partnerships with organizations such as the the Muslim Coalition, the Hmong American Women's Association and the Latina Resource Center. "Those are really vital services for people who need that cultural door to walk through. None of that existed many years ago. I think we understand more about what's meaningful and safe, what makes it safe for people to come forward," Pitre explains.

Sojourner's work and resources are in every community system you can imagine — from the District Attorney's office, Milwaukee Police Department, every police jurisdiction, on-scene with law enforcement, home visits, running the restraining order clinic at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, libraries, and so much more.

Our vision is everybody should be talking about this issue wherever they are anchored in the community because it is unrelenting the challenge we have on our hands. Carmen Pitre

"Our vision is everybody should be talking about this issue wherever they are anchored in the community because it is unrelenting the challenge we have on our hands," notes Pitre. "The other thing is, if you think about prevention, people should have a doorway to come forward where they live, work, play and pray long before you have to call law enforcement."

While there are a lot of existing partnerships, she says there are always more to build in this urgent and unrelenting line of work. Pitre admits that even on her best days, you feel like you should have done so much more. However, what keeps Pitre centered and supported are the people around her every day.

"I am surrounded by the most exceptional human beings. So I am in this area of the universe with incredible people, leaders, who have contributed to who I am," she says. "I certainly feel the stress, I feel the tightness. And I just think to myself, I cannot afford in the moment to be overwhelmed by this wave of sadness... We have to hold the line between the darkness and the light because sometimes we're the only thing that's there in a person's life. So I take that responsibility very seriously."

While there are many times where Pitre gets discouraged, sad and hopeless - she reminds herself that these same feelings she experienced as a kid did eventually change. So Pitre re-centers herself around her core belief as a leader: be where your feet are and try to move slower when the opportunity presents itself. "Everything moves at the speed of relationship, and you miss it if you're rushing by, right? So I try to invest in relationship and contribute to other people," she says. "At the end of the day, that's all there really is. It's relationships."

If you are in need of support you can connect with an advocate by calling the 24-hour Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline at 414-933-2722 or you can text 414-877-8100.

