TEMPO Milwaukee: Uplifting women business leaders for over 50 years

In February of 1975, four women in Milwaukee found themselves at the height of their careers as business executives. However, they were just a handful of leaders, and there was a glaring need for more women to be elevated and advocated for in the workplace.

To help change the narrative and landscape for women, they formed TEMPO. Since then, TEMPO has grown to provide programming and professional development opportunities for over 800 members.

“Our four founding women had a vision to have an equal place for women in decision-making, policymaking and leadership,” says TEMPO President and CEO Jen Dirks. “While we've made some significant milestones over the last 50 years, we've still got some work to do.”

TEMPO Milwaukee TEMPO President and CEO Jen Dirks says the organization is "steadfast" in their commitment to uplifting women leaders.

Lake Effect’s Audrey Nowakowski spoke with Dirks to learn more about TEMPO and the work they’re continuing to do. While the landscape for women leaders has improved since the ‘70s, she says many women are still facing some of the same issues they faced then. Equity for women in the workplace, as well as pay equity, is not equal — and discriminatory policies related to women in the workplace still exist across industries.

“I feel like some of the conversations that we're hearing from women who joined our organization 47, 48 years ago are some of the same conversations that we're having today,” she says.

But even in a time of backlash to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, TEMPO is refusing to turn back the clock.

“We are staying steadfast,” Dirks says. “We are an organization to support women, and that is not going to change.”