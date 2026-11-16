The art of growing huitlacoche, or 'corn smut,' in Wisconsin

If you love food steeped in culture, you might be familiar with huitlacoche, also known as “corn smut.”

The delicacy is treasured by chefs, and has deep roots in Native American and Mexican cuisine.

For years, Michael Jozwik – known as Mushroom Mike – both foraged and cultivated more than a dozen mushroom varieties in an old warehouse in Milwaukee's Walker’s Point neighborhood.

But today, huitlacoche has become a primary focus.

Regional For Milwaukee's Mushroom Mike, Foraging Is A Passion & A Profession Growing up in Racine, Mike Jozwik learned to forage with his parents, and loved it. So leading a gaggle of newbies on an expedition 100 miles west of… Listen • 3:55

Scaling up

Since 2020, he’s been spending a lot of time on farmland near Mukwonago that he and his dad purchased from two brothers.

“We literally bought 23 acres during the pandemic and we were like, 'I hope this was a smart idea.' But, I looked at my dad, I was like 'we’re one of the last pieces of agricultural land out here in Mukwonago,'” he says.

Jozwik says the plan was to build a state-of-the-art facility for his booming indoor mushroom business.

“We just didn't have the scale or capacity to grow the volume of mushrooms that we had demand for,” Jozwik says.

With 16 additional acres to play with, he also began experimenting with what he could grow outside.

We motor past a field of heirloom squash. “We sell them to the restaurants. We fell in love with heirloom squash. Our kids love to pick them,” Jozwik says.

Susan Bence / WUWM Mike Jozwik searching for the perfect huitlacoche in his farmfield in Waukesha County.

Corn smut

Then we reach a towering stand of corn, where Jozwik’s new passion is blooming.

He’s cultivating huitlacoche. It’s a fungus that grows into corn kernels, making them swell in bulbous shapes. “Every kernel is technically a mushroom,” Jozwik says.

While the description might not sound appetizing, Jozwik knew restaurants would want huitlacoche. It’s considered a delicacy for its rich and earthy taste.

And it has a long culinary lineage dating back to the Aztecs.

“[It’s] very, very predominant in Native American culture and cuisine, as well as Spanish and Mexican cuisine,” Jozwik says.

Cultivating huitlacoche is an intense process.

“Every ear of corn that you see that is infected — my cousin or I have touched or will touch five times — from planting it, to taking care of it, to infecting it,” Jozwik says.

Yes: infected.

1 of 2 — IMG_6248.jpg Jozwik's cousin Jake Andersen carries freshly harvested huitlacoche from the field. Susan Bence / WUWM 2 of 2 — IMG_6252.jpg Jozwik and his cousin infected 75,000 individual ears of corn this season. How to keep track of that volume? Jozwik's dad came up with the idea of cutting the adjacent leaf. Susan Bence / WUWM

“We wait for a certain stage of the corn, we jab the corn with a hypodermic needle, and then over a period of days we get what you see here, which is almost 90, 99% infection rate of the corn cob,” Jozwik says.

He calls the bulbous results “beautiful.”

“You don't wanna see it popped, obviously, because chefs want the whole kernels, but that's a perfect color that we like to see for harvest. It varies in color, which is another thing that we're very interested in scientifically,” Jozwik says. “You'll see blue shades during the colder months, and then there's also purples that we’re still trying to understand as why it's expressing this phenotypical expression of a purple.”

A delicacy

Jozwik loves to sauté huitlacoche with a little butter, salt, pepper and a dash of garlic and put it in a taco.

“When you have a perfect kernel, you get that texture, that firmness almost like calamari, but the mushroom as well as the corn flavor,” Jozwik says.

Some folks purée it to create a sauce. It's also used in quesadillas and soups. “I’ve seen huitlacoche ice cream,” Jozwik says.

Chicago chef and restaurateur Rick Bayless calls huitlacoche one of the most amazing flavors on the face of the earth.

In fact, a grant from his foundation was key to Jozwik’s success. The two men already had a connection. Bayless has been buying Jozwik’s mushrooms for years for his Mexican restaurants.

A week before our conversation, Jozwik had delivered 300 pounds of huilacoche to Bayless.

“So, Rick really jumpstarted us and he wanted to see all of the other of Mexican and Hispanic restaurants down in Chicago have opportunity and greater access to this product,” Jozwik says.

So what’s his secret?

Jozwik came up with the culture he injects into each corn cob after years of experimentation. He will share nothing more. ”That is one of the secrets."

A secret that seems to be working, “We sell coast-to-coast now, fresh-shucked as well as frozen,” Jozwik says.

1 of 2 — IMG_6260.jpg Mike Jozwik with a tray of his prized product. Susan Bence / WUWM 2 of 2 — IMG_6271.jpg Huitlacoche processing team at work. Susan Bence / WUWM

But success requires hard work. Every ear is hand-picked and carefully processed.

Ill-timed rain is their enemy. “If there is a rainstorm, when a cob is at peak perfection like that, if we don't pick it within 24 hours after that rain event, it just degrades,” he says.

Jozwik embraces the challenge.

He’s not the first or last in the field, but Jozwik says growing huitlacoche here in Wisconsin is something special.