Full Lake Effect Conversation and Performance with The Hissy Kits Listen • 14:08

Cats out of the bag: The Hissy Kits are probably Milwaukee’s most unique music duo.

Whiskie and Scotch are a couple of cats who’ve been performing old-timey tunes and original songs since 2025.

They do this all while wearing cat suits, paired with shades and paw gloves. Whiskie’s a tuxedo cat, and Scotch is an orange calico.

“It's so much easier to express rather than try to impress…” Scotch says. “We're not worried about hairdos, makeup, or fashion. In our case, it's all about the music. The catifying part doesn't take long at all, and boom — let's go make music, have fun and bring everybody else in on it.”

Whiskie croons meows and sometimes plays the theremin — an electronic instrument with a catlike wail. Meanwhile, Scotch plays the piano and sings with a buttery smooth voice.

Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives to Me, 1919: Cover song by The Hissy Kits Listen • 1:49

The Hissy Kits stopped by WUWM’s studio to share their purr-fect pitch, and speak with Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez about their “Feline Expressionism” style.

“As professional musicians, we could fall very easily into the trap of it's not good enough,” Whiskie says. “As the Hissy Kits, it only has to be good enough for a cat! So that means we can have fun [with our audience members]. We don't have to worry.”

De Mil Maneras, 1962: Cover song by The Hissy Kits Listen • 1:43