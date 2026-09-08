'The Library Show' hypes Milwaukee music & literacy

Libraries are usually considered a silent "third space" in the community. But recently the Grand Rotunda of the Central Library in Milwaukee doubled as a concert venue.

The event, dubbed "The Library Show," brought out hundreds of teens and young adults Sept. 3 to celebrate music and to encourage people to sign up for a library card.

As they waited to enter, a line of more than 200 people stretched from the front doors to the middle of North 8th Street around the corner.

The Library Show was the first of a series of month-long promotions the library has planned for National Library Card Sign Up Month.

It celebrated Milwaukee music with performances from local DJs Sunny Lou, DJay Mando, and r3algrl, and artists 414BigFrank, Sabbath, Lightris & Sero, and AyooLii.

The event was about a year or so in the making. Nolan Busalacchi is the founder of the Milwaukee-based record label, Run Along Forever.

“We wanted to partner with our friends at the library to do some sort of really, really unique event," Busalacchi said. "And along the way we were kinda like, 'Well what if we did a show in the library?' And it just so happened that it lined up with National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and we’re like 'oh it’s perfect.'”

Busalacchi explained the vision:

“We’ll make the show free, and then we did limited-edition merch where if you sign up for a library card during the show, you get a show-exclusive library card and a show-exclusive t-shirt. So, we really wanted to kind of do something to bring attention to not only the library, but you know the importance of signing up for a library card and literacy, and just, celebrating the library in general through music.”

Coincidentally, the event took place in the wake of a music controversy connected to a local bar. At the end of August, The Garage bar on Brady Street was blasted on social media. That was after an employee shared the bar’s “no play list.”

It included Black hip-hop and rap artists, including those from Milwaukee. DJs were told they’d be fired if they played the artists.

Following the backlash, the bar’s owners released a statement. It said the intention of the list was to “eliminate music with lyrics that referenced violence and guns.” The owners went on to say that banning “a list of artists was certainly the wrong approach.”

The Garage MKE/Instagram The Garage bar in Milwaukee released a statement following backlash to its "no play list" of Black hip hop and rap artists.

Days later, The Garage owners announced that the bar was closed as it transitions to new ownership. They said they already were considering a sale, and recent events contributed to the decision to proceed.

Before the performance Sept. 3, Milwaukee producer Sunny Lou said "The Library Show" was going to be great regardless of the controversy.

1 of 7 — IMG_6248.jpeg Joey McMahon, the research and policy coordinator at the Milwaukee Public Library, holds up the limited edition band tee created for The Library Show. Teran Powell 2 of 7 — IMG_6261.jpeg Milwaukee producer, Sunny Lou, stands in front of the stage in the Grand Rotunda of the Central Library ahead of The Library Show. Teran Powell 3 of 7 — IMG_6253.jpeg Nolan Busalacchi, the founder of the Milwaukee-based record label Run Along Forever, poses in front of a table full of merch for guests to purchase at The Library Show. Teran Powell 4 of 7 — IMG_6330.jpeg The crowd awaits the start of The Library Show in the Grand Rotunda of the Central Library. Teran Powell 5 of 7 — IMG_6335.jpeg Sunny Lou (top center) prepares to begin his music set for The Library Show. Teran Powell 6 of 7 — IMG_6362.jpeg Performers on stage hype the crowd. Teran Powell 7 of 7 — IMG_6300.jpeg Crowds of people eagerly await the start of The Library Show. Teran Powell

“It was already special a year ago when we planned it, you know?" Lou said. "And it just so happens when you pit a white painting next to a black painting they’re gonna look – the contrast is gonna be crazy. But the white painting is still bright, it’s still a light, it’s still beautiful for what it is, you know? So, with or without what happened, it’s a beautiful night.”

And the community was very much looking forward to the show. Here’s how local music fans Devontay More, Kamren Evans and Jay Reed describe Milwaukee music.

"It’s exciting. It’s very passionate, you know," More said.

"Milwaukee music just be crackin', it’s just fun and stuff. Like what we do, it’s just fun. We do it for fun," Evans added.

"Crackin’. Real lit. Super lit. We got some of the top, top artists that came outta Milwaukee, Wisconsin, believe it or not. You know, a lot of people might not know that but Milwaukee, Wisconsin always been on the map. We ain’t just got cheese," Reed laughed. "Listen, we lit."

While the music might have been the main attraction, producer Sunny Lou didn’t want people to forget the importance of literacy.

“Being smart is cool. I’m not joking, and like even just talking to you right now, being able to express what I want, to say what’s on my mind in a clear, decisive way — I’m not gonna lie, after this week of interviews, I’m like, I need to get my vocabulary up so I can express myself even better because that’s cool man. Being smart is cool. Being literate is cool.”

Lou said he hopes The Library Show will encourage people to tap into the library more often.

To quote the PBS Kids’ show, "Arthur": “Having fun isn’t hard, when you’ve got a library card.”