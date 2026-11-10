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Dr. Jean Creighton reflects on 20 years as UWM planetarium director

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Audrey Nowakowski,
Jean CreightonGraham Thomas
Published November 10, 2026 at 12:56 PM CST
Dr. Jean Creighton
Manfred Olson Planetarium
/
UW-Milwaukee
During "Stars and Stories" on Nov. 14, Creighton will share her favorite moments from two decades at Manfred Olson Planetarium.

This year, UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium is celebrating its 60th anniversary. For Dr. Jean Creighton, this year also marks her 20th anniversary as director of the planetarium.

During “Stars and Stories” on Nov. 14, Creighton will share her favorite highlights from her two decades at the planetarium. The event is free, but RSVP is required.

“This is what I was made to do”

Jean Creighton had been teaching astronomy at UWM since 1999 when then planetarium director John Harmon retired. Creighton was invited to take over as interim director before receiving the permanent director position in 2007.

While she was unsure at first, Creighton later realized she was right where she was supposed to be.

"Then I started interacting with these audiences, and I thought 'Oh, this was what I was made to do,'" she says.

Combining astronomy with cultural programming

Since then, she's enjoyed engaging with planetarium guests, mentoring the planetarium's student employees and making interdisciplinary connections across campus.

In particular, she's set out to combine cultural programming with astronomy — exploring how people all around the world connect with the cosmos.

She says it's "a way of bringing in people who may not consider themselves interested in science, per se. But if it's integrated within a cultural 'envelope,' if you will, it might be more meaningful to them."

A solar eclipse to remember

Susan Bence
/
WUWM
Around 4,200 people packed the UW-Milwaukee plaza to watch the 2024 solar eclipse.

But perhaps Creighton's favorite planetarium memory is from 2024, when around 4,200 people packed the UWM plaza to watch the solar eclipse. She says the planetarium handed out 10,000 pairs of protective glasses leading up to the eclipse.

"One of my favorite memories was a colleague at UWM who said, 'I've been here for like 20 years and this was the top event where I felt like, wow, we really are a community,'" Creighton says.

UP Christian Academy scholars taking in the eclipse from UW-Milwaukee plaza Monday.
Environment
Milwaukeeans fill UWM plaza to savor solar eclipse
Susan Bence

And for Creighton, that's what it's all about: bringing people together to gaze at the sky.

"Giving that opportunity to people to just look up and appreciate what it is that we see — where we belong and how to take care of the planet, our home — is very important," she says.
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Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectastronomyUW-Milwaukee
Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Audrey Nowakowski
Jean Creighton
Dr. Jean Creighton has always been inspired by how the cosmos works. She was born in Toronto, Ontario and grew up in Athens, Greece where her mother claims she showed a great interest in how stars form from the age of five.
See stories by Jean Creighton
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
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