Wisconsin Assembly District 18 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under newly-competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 18.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful of competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 18

Assembly District 18 includes parts of western Milwaukee and southeast Wauwatosa.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Margaret Arney, who is running for reelection.

Wisconsin Legislature Map of Assembly District 18

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Margaret Arney (Democrat, incumbent)

Courtesy of Candidate Margaret Arney

Current occupation: Incumbent, Assembly District 18

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for a second term as Assembly Representative for the 18th district because I am dedicated to serving my neighbors and community. I look forward to the opportunity to represent our interests and values at the State Capitol.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

High costs for basic necessities of shelter, food, medicine, transportation, utilities and care/schooling are putting pressure on people across the State. In Assembly District 18, we have seen an expansion of food deserts, pharmacy closures. We also see chronic threats to health and life through persistent rates of lead poisoning and threats of fires. I am working on responses to the food crisis. I support creating a Regional Transit Authority to stabilize funding for public transportation. My colleagues and I are working to repeal laws that limit Milwaukee from holding landlords accountable for dangerous living conditions such as lead paint & inadequate fire protection.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

I am very concerned that Wisconsin electric utility rates are excessive and burdensome. I do not want our State residents to subsidize AI expansion or to sacrifice fresh water resources for an uncertain future gain.

What are your top state budget priorities?

Public education

Health care

Support for cities and towns

Support for food and shelter

Daycare and youth programming

Senior citizens and vulnerable people

Raising the minimum wage and prevailing wage for workers

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

I remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin through responsive to constituent communications. I listen to people who reach out to me, and I proactively seek out input through visiting neighborhood organizations, going door-to-door, and getting involved with advocacy groups including the Coalition for the Lead Emergency, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges Food Justice Collective and more. I have visited the UWM campus a number of times to meet with students and participate with class presentations. I am open to talk and visit!

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

Wisconsin Conservation Voters

Congresswoman Gwen Moore

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Laborers District Council

State Senator LaTonya Johnson

WEAC

Wisconsin Realtors

WI Carpenters



Campaign Website

Joel Richmond (Republican)

Blankstock / Adobe Stock Joel Richmond does not have a website or a publicly available campaign photo.

Joel Richmond did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions and does not have a campaign website or social media page readily available.