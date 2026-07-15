Wisconsin Assembly District 22 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under newly-competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 22.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful of competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 22

Assembly District 22 includes Cedarburg, Port Washington, western Mequon, Grafton, and the northern half of Germantown.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Paul Melotik, who is running for reelection.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 22

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Paul Melotik (Republican, incumbent)

Candidate Facebook Page / Wisconsin State Legislature Paul Melotik

Paul Melotik did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is publicly available sources.

Paul Melotik has represented Assembly District 22 since 2025. His priorities include lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement, strengthening the local economy and protecting communities in the district.

"Having worked in small business prior to serving in the legislature, Melotik recognizes that strengthening job training pipelines and connecting employers with skilled workers is essential to keep Wisconsin competitive in a growing economy," his website says.

Campaign Website

Dana Glasstein (Democrat)

Sophie Crangle / Courtesy of Candidate Dana Glasstein

Current occupation: Educator, Waukesha County Technical College.

Why are you running for this office?

Like the residents of this district, I care deeply about the issues that affect us all: affordability, access to healthcare and childcare, strong schools for our children, and protecting our freedoms. As an educator in the Wisconsin Technical College System, I’ve spent my career helping people overcome barriers and build better futures in family-sustaining careers that support our workforce and state economy. I understand the challenges Wisconsin families face and will bring practical, people-focused solutions to Madison. I will work in a bipartisan fashion so the important issues facing Wisconsinites are no longer ignored. The residents in our district deserve a Representative who listens and works on their behalf to improve their lives.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

We need bipartisan solutions that lower costs for working families and strengthen long term economic stability in Wisconsin. I will support policies that lower healthcare costs and expand access to mental health services and preventive care. I support stabilizing childcare providers and expanding access to high quality, affordable early education to ensure that working parents aren’t forced to choose between earning a paycheck and finding safe care for their children. I will work to increase the supply of affordable housing by supporting responsible local development, reducing unnecessary barriers for builders, and investing in workforce housing so teachers, nurses, and first responders can afford to live in the communities they serve.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

This is an area where legislation is urgently needed. With the Port Washington hyperscale data center in our district, residents are rightly concerned about clean water, health impacts, property values, and rising utility costs. I support clear guardrails that include transparency and accountability on energy and water use, protection of ratepayers, and expanded access to clean energy. I support the proposed regulations in the comprehensive Data Center Accountability Act (AB722) to ensure development benefits communities without harming our natural resources. Regrettably, the Republican-led majority failed to act on this bipartisan issue during the last legislative session, so uncertainty remains.

What are your top state budget priorities?

My priorities are strengthening public education, lowering costs for working families, protecting our environment and natural resources through responsible development, and defending our personal freedoms. For too long partisan politics have gotten in the way of what is best for Wisconsinites. It is time to bring all voices to the table so we can focus on solutions that will strengthen our families, support our communities, and ensure taxpayer dollars are used responsibly and transparently.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

I plan to stay accountable by being accessible and transparent. I will hold regular listening sessions, respond directly to constituents, and communicate clearly about how decisions are made and how tax dollars are spent. I’ll work with local leaders, stakeholders, and families to understand real needs, and I’ll be present in our district year round, not just during elections. Accountability starts with listening and being honest about the work.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

It is early in the endorsement process for this cycle. But in 2024, I was proud to receive endorsements from WEAC, AFL-CIO, Planned Parenthood, Sierra Club, Fair Wisconsin, UAW, Teamsters, and Moms Demand Action, among others. I anticipate receiving similar endorsements and others soon.