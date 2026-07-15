Wisconsin Assembly District 63 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under newly-competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 63.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful of competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 63

Assembly District 63 covers areas of northeast Racine County and southwest Milwaukee County, including most of the city of Franklin and the village of Caledonia.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Robert Wittke, who is running for reelection.

Screenshot / Wisconsin State Legislature Wisconsin Assembly District 63

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Robert Wittke (Republican, incumbent)

Candidate Facebook page Robert Wittke

Robert Wittke did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Racine native Robert Wittke has represented Assembly District 63 (formerly District 62) since 2019. His priorities include lowering taxes, prudent state spending, improving K-12 outcomes, workforce development and affordable secondary education.

Campaign Website

Eddie Phanichkul (Democrat)

Lacy Landre / Courtesy of Candidate Eddie Phanichkul

Current occupation: CEO of VIDA, CEO & Founder of M2Z Consulting.

Why are you running for this office?

I'm running because I want to give the people of this district a voice and to help make the State of Wisconsin as best as it can be. I believe the people of this district have been largely ignored by Robert Wittke, who never seems to be present in the district.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

Affordability is my top priority and what residents talk to me about the most. People are working hard, but the basics cost too much. Housing, healthcare, groceries, utilities, and property taxes are straining mine and other families each and every year. We need to get more money back from Madison to fund our schools, reduce the need for referendums, and help ease the pressure on local taxpayers.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

I firmly agree with them. I support a pause on any AI Data center without a full study on its current and future impact on the environment, resource usage, and how it will affect nearby communities. Additionally, I would push for legislation that protects workers and consumers from AI, ensuring privacy standards are met and technology is used to help instead of exploit.

What are your top state budget priorities?

My biggest priority is to bring money from the state back into our local communities. This means we would re-evaluate our shared revenue model to ensure that our local municipalities have the support they need to thrive. Additionally, I believe we need to fully fund our public schools and critical public safety services. This would help ease the burden on local taxpayers who are currently struggling with the seemingly endless need for local referendums.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

Accountability begins with transparency. I plan on being exceptionally present in our district and provide ample opportunities for local residents to ask questions and provide feedback.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

State Rep. Chris Sinicki.