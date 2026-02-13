‘Romance books are an escape’: A Wisconsin bookstore's recommendations for Valentine’s Day
Full Lake Effect Conversation with Natasha Meyer, owner of The Well Red Damsel, a Wisconsin romance bookstore.
Need something to get you in the spirit of Valentine’s Day? Try a date with a good book.
Whatever your relationship status might be, Natasha Meyer has got some romantic reads to share.
Meyer is the owner of The Well Red Damsel, a romance bookstore in Wauwatosa. She spoke with Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez about books you can fall in love with this Valentine’s Day.
“For me, a romance book is an escape,” Meyer says. “Just a way to get away from everyday life and go into someone else's life. And some people find that the ‘Happily Ever After’ is too predictable, but I think a lot of people find comfort in that.”
Romance book recommendations from Natasha Meyer
For someone who’s going on a first date:
- How to Get A Life in 10 Dates by Olivia Dade
- The Holly Dates by Brittainy Cherry
For someone who’s just looking for a fling:
- The Next Best Fling by Gabriella Gamez
- Dear Reader by Tate James
For someone who’s been with their partner for a while:
- Ever After Always by Chloe Liese
For someone who’s in a “it’s complicated” relationship:
- Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid
- Fundamentals of Being a Good Girl by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
For someone who’s going through a breakup:
- The Awakening of Gods by Morgan Kielisch
For someone who’s in the friend zone:
- Wild and Wrangled by Lyla Sage
For someone who’s looking to date themselves:
- Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender
For someone whose Valentine is their kid(s):
- Young Adult (12+): Call Forth A Fox by Markelle Grabo
- Middle Grade (8-12): Starfish by Lisa Fipps
- Kids: States of Love Wisconsin, written by Tatum Evans and illustrated by Monique Machut