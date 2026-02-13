‘Romance books are an escape’: A Wisconsin bookstore's recommendations for Valentine’s Day

Full Lake Effect Conversation with Natasha Meyer, owner of The Well Red Damsel, a Wisconsin romance bookstore. Listen • 13:41

Need something to get you in the spirit of Valentine’s Day? Try a date with a good book.

Whatever your relationship status might be, Natasha Meyer has got some romantic reads to share.

Meyer is the owner of The Well Red Damsel , a romance bookstore in Wauwatosa . She spoke with Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez about books you can fall in love with this Valentine’s Day.

“For me, a romance book is an escape,” Meyer says. “Just a way to get away from everyday life and go into someone else's life. And some people find that the ‘Happily Ever After’ is too predictable, but I think a lot of people find comfort in that.”

Romance book recommendations from Natasha Meyer

For someone who’s going on a first date:

For someone who’s just looking for a fling:

The Next Best Fling by Gabriella Gamez

by Gabriella Gamez Dear Reader by Tate James

For someone who’s been with their partner for a while:

Ever After Always by Chloe Liese

For someone who’s in a “it’s complicated” relationship:

Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid

by Rachel Reid Fundamentals of Being a Good Girl by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone

For someone who’s going through a breakup:

The Awakening of Gods by Morgan Kielisch

For someone who’s in the friend zone:

Wild and Wrangled by Lyla Sage

For someone who’s looking to date themselves:

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

For someone whose Valentine is their kid(s):