© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘Romance books are an escape’: A Wisconsin bookstore's recommendations for Valentine’s Day

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Xcaret Nuñez
Published February 13, 2026 at 9:40 AM CST
Natasha Meyer (pictured above) is the owner of The Well Red Damsel, a romance bookstore in Wauwatosa, WI.
Ren Lenhof, Studio 29 Photography
/
Courtesy of Natasha Meyer
Natasha Meyer (pictured above) is the owner of The Well Red Damsel, a romance bookstore in Wauwatosa, WI.
Full Lake Effect Conversation with Natasha Meyer, owner of The Well Red Damsel, a Wisconsin romance bookstore.

Need something to get you in the spirit of Valentine’s Day? Try a date with a good book.

Whatever your relationship status might be, Natasha Meyer has got some romantic reads to share.

Meyer is the owner of The Well Red Damsel, a romance bookstore in Wauwatosa. She spoke with Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez about books you can fall in love with this Valentine’s Day.

“For me, a romance book is an escape,” Meyer says. “Just a way to get away from everyday life and go into someone else's life. And some people find that the ‘Happily Ever After’ is too predictable, but I think a lot of people find comfort in that.”

Romance book recommendations from Natasha Meyer

For someone who’s going on a first date:

For someone who’s just looking for a fling:

For someone who’s been with their partner for a while:

For someone who’s in a “it’s complicated” relationship:

For someone who’s going through a breakup:

For someone who’s in the friend zone:

For someone who’s looking to date themselves:

For someone whose Valentine is their kid(s):
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMWUWM NewsLake EffectLovebooks
Xcaret Nuñez
Xcaret is a WUWM producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Xcaret Nuñez
Related Content