Wisconsin Assembly District 11 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under more competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 11.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the state Senate, if they win a handful competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 11

Wisconsin Assembly District 11 is in north-central Milwaukee. It includes the neighborhoods of Thurston Woods, Brynwood, Graceland, and Old North Milwaukee. Incumbent Sequanna Taylor is running for reelection.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 11

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Shandowlyon Reaves (Republican)

Candidate Facebook page Shandowlyon Reaves

Reaves did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

Reaves says her priorities if elected would be:



Safe streets: support community policing and mental health co‑responders, expand youth jobs and violence prevention and strengthen trauma recovery services.

Education: supporting every student's right to a great school and support for teachers, protecting parents' rights to choose the best school for their child, investing in literacy and special education, and advocate for her Bill of Rights for Students plan.

Economic opportunity and working families: cut red tape for small businesses, expand job training and childcare, protect homeownership and neighborhood renewal.

Healthy families: expand community health clinics and maternal care, increase mental health access, support seniors and caregivers.

Accountable, transparent government: 100-day accountability agenda, monthly listening sessions, transparent budgets and 72-hour response standard.

Campaign website

Sequanna Taylor (Democrat, incumbent)

Courtesy of candidate Sequanna Taylor

Current occupation: State Assembly Representative

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for reelection because our work is not finished. Serving the 11th Assembly District has been an honor, and I remain committed to advocating for families, seniors, youth, workers, small businesses, and returning citizens. I will continue fighting for affordable housing, quality education, healthcare, workforce opportunities, and economic growth while remaining accessible, transparent, and accountable to the people I am privileged to serve.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

Addressing Wisconsin's cost of living requires practical solutions. I support expanding workforce development, apprenticeships, and technical education to create family-sustaining jobs; increasing affordable housing; lowering healthcare and childcare costs; strengthening small businesses; and supporting policies that improve financial stability and opportunity for families across Wisconsin.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

Data centers can bring investment and jobs, but they must be developed responsibly. I support transparent planning, community input, environmental protections, responsible water and energy use, reliable infrastructure, and agreements that ensure local communities benefit while minimizing impacts on neighborhoods and natural resources.

What are your top state budget priorities?



Health and Human Needs, Economic Development, Seniors and Reentry Services.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

If elected, I will remain accountable by being accessible, transparent, and responsive. I will hold regular town halls, maintain open communication, provide updates on legislation and votes, respond promptly to constituent concerns, and seek community input before making decisions. My commitment is to ensure the voices of the people of Wisconsin guide my work every day — not just during election season.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

Wisconsin Conservation, ATU, Milwaukee County Supervisor Steven Shea, Milwaukee County Supervisor Priscilla Coggs-Jones, JBEW 494, Liuna, IBEW Local Union 494.

Candidate website