2026 Milwaukee Music Roundup

Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record makes a list of some of his favorite new songs from local musicians. And every month, he shares a few of those songs with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.

May: Ellie Jackson, Lake Drive, Edie Current, Xposed 4Heads

1. "American Dream" by Ellie Jackson

<a href="https://elliejackson.bandcamp.com/track/american-dream">American Dream by Ellie Jackson</a>

2. "Obsessed" by Lake Drive

<a href="https://lakedrive.bandcamp.com/album/obsessed">Obsessed by Lake Drive</a>

3. "Bye Bye Away" by Edie Current

<a href="https://ediecurrent.bandcamp.com/track/bye-bye-away">Bye Bye Away by Edie Current</a>

4. "Urgency Squad (Live)" by Xposed 4H

<a href="https://xposed4heads.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-lest-we-forget-2022">Live at Lest We Forget 2022 by Xposed 4Heads</a>

April: Maximiano, Vacancy Chain, Rosenau & Sanborn, Bicentennial Drug Lord

Maximiano, Vacancy Chain, Rosenau & Sanborn, Bicentennial Drug Lord

1. "Countryside" by Maximiano

<a href="https://maximiano.bandcamp.com/track/countryside-2">Countryside by Maximiano</a>

2. "Wind & The Weather" by Vacancy Chain

<a href="https://vacancychain.bandcamp.com/album/is-this-how-its-supposed-to-be">Is This How It's Supposed To Be? by Vacancy Chain</a>

3. "Walrus" by Rosenau & Sanborn

<a href="https://rosenausanborn.bandcamp.com/album/two">Two by Rosenau & Sanborn</a>

4. "Thaw" by Bicentennial Drug Lord

<a href="https://bicentennialdruglord.bandcamp.com/track/thaw">Thaw by Bicentennial Drug Lord</a>

March: Lorna Dune, Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Offend Your Friends, The Crosses

Lorna Dune, Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Offend Your Friends, The Crosses

1. "Mosfet" by Lorna Dune

<a href="https://lornadune.bandcamp.com/album/mosfet">Mosfet by Lorna Dune</a>

2. "Do You Think Our Brains Will Fit Together?" by Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions

<a href="https://brettnewski.bandcamp.com/album/until-you-want-it-for-yourself-do-you-think-our-brains-will-fit-together">Until You Want It For Yourself / Do You Think Our Brains Will Fit Together? by BRETT NEWSKI & the Bad Inventions</a>

3. "Light A Spark" by Offend Your Friends

<a href="https://offendyourfriends.bandcamp.com/album/almost-didnt-make-it">Almost Didn't Make It by Offend Your Friends</a>

4. "Hate Market" by The Crosses

<a href="https://tripleeye.bandcamp.com/album/outlier">Outlier by The Crosses</a>

February: Gold Steps, Whitty Remarks, Daydream Retrievers, BLAX

Gold Steps, Whitty Remarks, Daydream Retrievers, BLAX

1. "Mirrored Souls" by Gold Steps

<a href="https://goldsteps.bandcamp.com/track/mirrored-souls">Mirrored Souls by GOLD STEPS</a>

2. "Song For Dolores" by Whitty Remarks

<a href="https://whittyremarks.bandcamp.com/album/paltry-sum-ep">Paltry Sum EP by Whitty Remarks</a>

3. "Joke For a Light" by Daydream Retrievers

<a href="https://daydreamretrievers.bandcamp.com/track/joke-for-a-light">Joke For a Light by Daydream Retrievers</a>

4. "Divinity Directions" by BLAX

<a href="https://thegodegreerecords.bandcamp.com/album/omnipotent-methodology">Omnipotent Methodology by BLAX</a>

January: Barely Civil, Known Moons, Brave You, Black Challenger

Barely Civil, Known Moons, Brave You, Black Challenger

1. "BANG! SLAM! CRASH!" by Barely Civil

<a href="https://knownmoons.bandcamp.com/album/barely-known">Barely Known by Known Moons, Barely Civil</a>

2. "TIME" by Known Moons

<a href="https://knownmoons.bandcamp.com/album/barely-known">Barely Known by Known Moons, Barely Civil</a>

3. "Hyenas" by Brave You

<a href="https://braveyou.bandcamp.com/album/hyenas">HYENAS by Brave You</a>

4. "Cosmic Power" by Black Challenger

<a href="https://blackchallenger.bandcamp.com/album/radiance">RADIANCE by BLACK CHALLENGER</a>