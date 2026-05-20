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Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

2026 Milwaukee Music Roundup

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published May 20, 2026 at 2:09 PM CDT
Album Covers from Ellie Jackson, Lake Drive, Edie Current, and Xposed 4Heads.
Ellie Jackson, Lake Drive, Edie Current, Xposed 4Heads

Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record makes a list of some of his favorite new songs from local musicians. And every month, he shares a few of those songs with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.

May: Ellie Jackson, Lake Drive, Edie Current, Xposed 4Heads

1. "American Dream" by Ellie Jackson

2. "Obsessed" by Lake Drive

3. "Bye Bye Away" by Edie Current

4. "Urgency Squad (Live)" by Xposed 4H

April: Maximiano, Vacancy Chain, Rosenau & Sanborn, Bicentennial Drug Lord

Maximiano, Vacancy Chain, Rosenau & Sanborn, Bicentennial Drug Lord
Maximiano, Vacancy Chain, Rosenau & Sanborn, Bicentennial Drug Lord

1. "Countryside" by Maximiano

2. "Wind & The Weather" by Vacancy Chain

3. "Walrus" by Rosenau & Sanborn

4. "Thaw" by Bicentennial Drug Lord

March: Lorna Dune, Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Offend Your Friends, The Crosses

Lorna Dune, Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Offend Your Friends, The Crosses
Lorna Dune, Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Offend Your Friends, The Crosses

1. "Mosfet" by Lorna Dune

2. "Do You Think Our Brains Will Fit Together?" by Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions

3. "Light A Spark" by Offend Your Friends

4. "Hate Market" by The Crosses

February: Gold Steps, Whitty Remarks, Daydream Retrievers, BLAX

Gold Steps, Whitty Remarks, Daydream Retrievers, BLAX
Gold Steps, Whitty Remarks, Daydream Retrievers, BLAX

1. "Mirrored Souls" by Gold Steps

2. "Song For Dolores" by Whitty Remarks

3. "Joke For a Light" by Daydream Retrievers

4. "Divinity Directions" by BLAX

January: Barely Civil, Known Moons, Brave You, Black Challenger

Barely Civil, Known Moons, Brave You, Black Challenger
Barely Civil, Known Moons, Brave You, Black Challenger

1. "BANG! SLAM! CRASH!" by Barely Civil

2. "TIME" by Known Moons

3. "Hyenas" by Brave You

4. "Cosmic Power" by Black Challenger

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Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectMilwaukee Recordmusic
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
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