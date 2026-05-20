Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.
2026 Milwaukee Music Roundup
Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record makes a list of some of his favorite new songs from local musicians. And every month, he shares a few of those songs with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.
May: Ellie Jackson, Lake Drive, Edie Current, Xposed 4Heads
1. "American Dream" by Ellie Jackson
2. "Obsessed" by Lake Drive
3. "Bye Bye Away" by Edie Current
4. "Urgency Squad (Live)" by Xposed 4H
April: Maximiano, Vacancy Chain, Rosenau & Sanborn, Bicentennial Drug Lord
1. "Countryside" by Maximiano
2. "Wind & The Weather" by Vacancy Chain
3. "Walrus" by Rosenau & Sanborn
4. "Thaw" by Bicentennial Drug Lord
March: Lorna Dune, Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Offend Your Friends, The Crosses
1. "Mosfet" by Lorna Dune
2. "Do You Think Our Brains Will Fit Together?" by Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions
3. "Light A Spark" by Offend Your Friends
4. "Hate Market" by The Crosses
February: Gold Steps, Whitty Remarks, Daydream Retrievers, BLAX
1. "Mirrored Souls" by Gold Steps
2. "Song For Dolores" by Whitty Remarks
3. "Joke For a Light" by Daydream Retrievers
4. "Divinity Directions" by BLAX
January: Barely Civil, Known Moons, Brave You, Black Challenger
1. "BANG! SLAM! CRASH!" by Barely Civil
2. "TIME" by Known Moons
3. "Hyenas" by Brave You
4. "Cosmic Power" by Black Challenger
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