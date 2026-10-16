World Series bound: Milwaukee Brewers sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers are heading to the World Series after handily beating last year’s league champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And they did it in a 4 to 0 series sweep during the National League Championship Series in Los Angeles, California.

"I knew it wasn’t a guarantee. I didn’t know I would ever see it in my lifetime. We’re finally going to the World Series," said Brewers fan Reid Chovanec.

Eddie Morales/WUWM / WUWM Fans celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers win at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.

Chovanec was among the thousands of fans who watched the final moments of the game standing at a watch party inside American Family Field in Milwaukee on Thursday night.

You could feel the tension in the crowd early when the Dodgers took a 4-0 lead in the second inning. But the Brewers rallied, securing the National League Championship with a 6-4 win.

It’s the Brewers’ first return to the World Series since 1982, which they lost in a seven-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. So, this could be the first World Series win in franchise history.

For fan Patrick Jaskolski, being World Series bound is a lifelong dream.

"I was born in 1980, so I was alive for the last World Series, but don’t remember it," said Jaskolski. "I went to games at (Milwaukee) County Stadium with my grandpa and just been waiting for this my whole life."

Brewers faithful Reid Chovanec says Milwaukeeans have always represented their team.

"The city deserves it. Fans have stood by the team for a long time," he said.

“We got down early tonight and we were like, it’s going to be a great story,” Brewers captain Christian Yelich said. “We’re going to come back and win this. Like, stay together, start chipping away. And that’s exactly what they did.”

Aaron Ashby pitched three scoreless innings for a save as the Brewers erased a four-run deficit to win their first NL pennant and second overall. Brewers' first baseman Jake Bauers was named NLCS MVP following the game.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill / AP Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell follows through on his solo home run during the sixth inning of Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“They may have a bunch of Hall of Famers, but we’ve got a bunch of gamers — and the gamers won this week,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers will face off against either the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians once the American League Championship Series ends. World Series Game 1 will be played in Milwaukee on Friday, October 23, 2026.