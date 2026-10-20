Black Travel Summit brings travelers to Milwaukee to celebrate Black culture and history

Black travelers, entrepreneurs and tourism professionals gathered in Milwaukee last week for the Black Travel Summit, an event focused on representation in the travel industry, connections between Black businesses and the celebration of Black culture and history.

For Anita Moreau, founder of the Black Travel Summit, the event grew out of a gap she noticed in the travel industry. She says Black travelers deserve greater visibility, not only in the destinations they visit but also in the marketing and experiences that shape how people see the world.

“When you think about marketing, when you think about cruise ads that you see on billboards, do you see people who look like us in those spaces? No, you don't,” Moreau says.

Moreau created the summit to address that lack of representation and give Black travelers and entrepreneurs opportunities to connect with major travel brands. The gathering also creates space to discuss how Black communities can be better represented in tourism.

Milwaukee’s Bronzeville inspires 2026 theme

Milwaukee’s Black history played a central role in shaping this year’s summit. Moreau said learning about the city’s historic Bronzeville neighborhood helped inspire the event’s theme: “renaissance, rebirth, renew, reclaim.”

Bronzeville, located on Milwaukee’s near north side, has a history as a center of Black business, culture, and entertainment.

Moreau has a background in archaeology and previously worked as a museum curator and historian focusing on Black history and the contributions of Black communities around the world. She brought that historical perspective to the summit, using Milwaukee’s history as a way to explore identity, community and the importance of telling stories that might otherwise go unrecognized.

“It's about reclaiming our identity, our stories, rebirthing this idea of what it means to be in the Black travel space,” Moreau says.

Connecting travelers with Black-owned businesses

The summit also expanded its Black AF Experiences program, offering about a dozen activities throughout Milwaukee.

The program gave attendees opportunities to explore the city while connecting with Black-owned businesses and experiencing local culture. It also helped bring the summit’s emphasis on representation and entrepreneurship into the community beyond the event itself.

For participating businesses, the experiences provided a chance to reach visitors who may not otherwise have discovered them. For attendees, the activities offered a way to engage with Milwaukee through its local entrepreneurs, history and cultural experiences.

The programming reflected a broader goal of the summit: creating connections that extend into the communities hosting the event.

Moreau’s approach combines the travel industry with the importance of cultural storytelling. By highlighting Black-owned businesses and the histories behind the places people visit, the summit encourages travelers to think about whose stories are being told and who benefits from tourism.

The gathering also provided an opportunity for Black travel creators and entrepreneurs to connect with industry professionals who can help expand their visibility and reach.