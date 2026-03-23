Meet the candidates for Fox Point village president

What does Fox Point's village president do?

Elected for three-year terms, the village president of Fox Point ensures that all village ordinances and bylaws are observed. They preside over and serve as a voting member of the village board, signing all ordinances, rules, bylaws, regulations, commissions, licenses and permits adopted or authorized by the board.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates to help inform voters' decisions. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Christine Symchych (incumbent)

Candidate Facebook Christine Symchych

Why are you running for this office?

I have been on the Village Board for 12 years as Trustee and three as President. We have a new manager starting mid-March, and I'm looking forward to being an integral part of the team that will get him acclimated to his role. The ability to transfer significant institutional knowledge at a time of change is really critical. Additionally, I want to build on the successes of the last three years as president and continue to support staff as we move forward into our new era. We have an opportunity to refresh, and I'm looking forward to being part of it.

What impact do you hope to have?

I've been a hard worker, problem solver and uniter throughout my last 15 years on the board. I serve on several of the intergovernmental boards as the village rep. and am in regular touch with my counterparts in other communities, with whom I have great working relationships. Additionally, I serve in many roles in the community at large, including serving on the Board of the Milwaukee Art Museum as a trustee for the last 15 years, and through those activities am regularly exposed to best practices for boards and governance. I look forward to continuing to bring those talents and experiences forward for another term to all of the issues that lie ahead.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

I have directly relevant professional experience as a nationally-licensed city planner with a 30-year career working across the state. Mid-life I went back to school, completing the Investment Management Program at UWM, which brings an important understanding to important aspects of village fiscal needs. Additionally, I have sat on and chaired many of the committees, know the chairs and members and check in with them often to understand what they are doing and how things are going. I care about supporting our staff, maintaining their high level of professionalism and preserving the services in the village that are important to our population while still being hyper-aware of the levy cap limit issues that restrict all municipalities.

What do you think are the two biggest local issues and how would you address them?

Our biggest issue will continue to be how to address the high level of services desired by our residents with the levy cap limit. We continue to want to give our residents the best of the best and need to ensure that our employees are also getting the best that we are able to give them in the form of compensation and benefits. Additionally, we have aging infrastructure in which we need to continue to invest. We have a robust road and sewer repair and replacement program that is part of the capital planning process that we need to continue, we need to look at replacing our obsolete DPW/Village Hall, and will need to move the pool project forward once the fundraising group raises $4 million towards the total project budget.

What do you think you've done well so far, and what would you still like to accomplish?

It has been a significant challenge to navigate the unexpected leave and retirement of our former manager, but I'm proud to have led the staff and board through a multitude of steps over the past 9 months that has led to the appointment of a new manager. I'm excited for the future! I'm proud of our financial decisions, and we need to continue to work on our budget in relation to the levy cap as it becomes more challenging over time. I've got significant experience solving complex budgetary issues that will be needed as we move forward, especially as we navigate building a new DPW/Village Hall and new pool when the friends group procures the matching funding for that project

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Jennie Stoltz

Courtesy Jennie Stoltz Jennie Stoltz

Why are you running for this office?

For nearly 30 years, I worked in public service as a librarian — 12 as a director for a joint library. I regularly attended department head, budget, and board meetings and worked closely with municipal staff. Moving from department head to board member felt like a natural next step. I bring years of experience & institutional knowledge I'm eager to put to work for my community. I've also observed that Fox Point's demographics have been shifting. More young families are moving in, bringing fresh energy and new perspectives. I believe the Village has an opportunity to be more proactive in recognizing this change — understanding what current and future residents need, and ensuring Fox Point remains a vibrant, welcoming place for everyone.

What impact do you hope to have?

Fox Point is a beautiful, historic community worth preserving — but one that also needs to evolve with the times. That's a delicate balance. With both a new village manager and village clerk, there's an exciting opportunity for positive change, and I want to be part of it. A few things I'd like to see (recognizing the board president can’t do this alone):

• Better, more vibrant communication with residents

• Competitive staff compensation and updated job descriptions, evaluations, and workflows

• Creative budget solutions

• Stronger relationships with area organizations — the backbone of any community

• Actively marketing Fox Point and cultivating civic pride

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

While my opponent and I both care deeply about Fox Point, here's where I feel I stand out:

• Transparency & Communication — Strong advocate for open, accessible communication with residents, particularly through social media and digital channels

• Broad Experience — Background spanning business administration, information science, and public services

• HR & Management — 20 years in public sector supervisory roles, including 12 years with substantial HR responsibilities

• Budget Expertise — Managed a public library budget of $1.25M, building a fund balance over 12 years

What do you think are the two biggest local issues and how would you address them?

1) Communication — I've heard consistent frustration from residents about how the village shares information. I raised this three years ago and little has changed. Fox Point still lacks a social media presence, which is where many people get their news. Current methods are limited and outdated. I'll push to modernize and expand how we reach residents.

2) Infrastructure — The Fox Point Pool and Village Hall/DPW building both need to move forward, and important decisions need to be made. As president, I'll ensure these projects stay on the agenda and that the board has what it needs to act in an informed and timely manner.

What would you do differently if elected?

If elected, some things I’d do differently build on what I've already mentioned, and all would require full board collaboration:

• Modernize Village communication with a more proactive approach and social media presence

• Bring a welcoming, respectful tone to board meetings — one where members of the board and public alike feel heard and valued

• Foster greater participation from all board members, drawing on the full range of their expertise

• Make better use of the Village's committees, boards, and commissions, which are filled with knowledgeable, experienced residents who are a valuable community resource

Candidate Website