After a decisive World Series win, the Milwaukee Brewers are the envy of every Major League Baseball franchise.

One thing the team does especially well is scouting and signing international players like Jackson Chourio and Abner Uribe. They're not just cornerstones in the lineup, but are leaders on the team whose competitive DNA helped launch the Brewers to their first ever championship.

But there’s a darker side to signing international players, especially those from the Dominican Republic.

ProPublica reporter Gus Garcia-Roberts looked into the country that’s been called a "baseball factory." Beyond the bright lights, he reveals a system of exploiting boys before they become teenagers, where families lose millions, and can find themselves millions more in debt before their kids ever leave the island.

He talked with WUWM’s Jimmy Gutierrez about his reporting.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Jimmy Gutierrez: You call the D.R. “a baseball factory,” where 10% of the majors come from the island and [it] produces more big leaguers than any country outside of the U.S. How is it doing this?

Gus Garcia-Roberts: A point of comparison to put it in context, is the D.R. is about the size of Ohio. And there are a couple dozen Ohio-born players. And in Major League Baseball, there’s almost 150 Dominican players. It's a phenomenon that's driven by both the Dominican side and Major League Baseball side.

Major League Baseball has put more of its resources into the Dominican Republic, not only to recruit Dominican-born players, but even Venezuelan players now that Venezuela has a chaotic political ecosystem and Venezuelan players are now funneled through the Dominican Republic. As a result of that, the Dominican Republic culture, economy, government has really kind of seized on like the Dominican dream is to make it in American baseball. And so a lot of society has sort of conformed itself to what Major League Baseball wants.

You see boys being scouted beginning at age 5, sent off to academies at age 10…their education is abandoned quickly so that these boys can be among the thousands of prospects who are then hand-selected into a very small lucky proportion that make it into the major leagues.

An extended conversation with ProPublica reporter Gus Garcia-Roberts about the Dominican Republic's "Baseball Factory" Listen • 10:50

Let me ask you about “the machine,” because there are a couple of different players that make this up. You talked about the kids where baseball becomes their life – there's no more school, they're pulled away from their families. Who are these kids and how many are there?

The ecosystem that has sprouted up in the Dominican Republic addresses Major League Baseball's appetite for young talent. It’s all unregulated, so it's impossible to know with any certainty how many boys we're talking about that are in that machine striving to reach American professional baseball. But it's certainly in the many thousands.

The kid that sort of became the main character of my story is a kid named Belfi Rivera, and he is somebody who really exemplified the journey of a young Dominican baseball player. He came from abject poverty, grew up in a shanty an hour outside of Santo Domingo, which is the capital. From age 10, he's been in these training academies through no real volition of his own, except for that he was extremely talented, but he never really even liked baseball. Eventually he learns that the Arizona Diamondbacks have made an agreement with his trainer – and the trainers are the men who control everything in Dominican baseball. The agreement happens when he's 14, but it won't actually take effect until he's 17, but they will pay him $1.8 million, which is, of course, a mind-boggling sum.

And this is sort of an extra-legal deal that occurs every day in the Dominican Republic. All 30 teams do it, and it's called an early agreement. It causes a ton of problems, of which Major League Baseball is aware, but they don't do anything to stop it.

Christopher Gregory-Rivera for ProPublica Player Belfi Rivera (R) and his parents Eduardo Rivera Reynoso and Rita Muñoz De Los Santos (center) photographed in front of the tin roof home he and his numerous brothers and sisters grew up in. He was signed at 16 by the Diamondbacks to train at their MLB camp in the D.R.

Someone you talk to calls MLB’s early agreements “intentional neglect.” Your reporting said teams sign up to 450 players a year. So, you have all of these players in this machine, but the biggest player might be the most invisible one, and that's the moneylenders. And you profiled one in particular, a very infamous man named Santo Caraballo.

What I found is basically Major League Baseball has created this system, or at least allowed this system to thrive, in which it's like perfect market conditions for money lenders. The D.R. doesn't have usury laws…so these lenders have made this like a cottage industry. This is an unregulated industry. So it's impossible to know with certainty who was the biggest kind of dog in the industry. But Santo Caraballo is somebody who came up over and over again, and that may be because of his bankroll, or it may be because of just his notoriety.

He has tentacles in a lot of different revenue streams in baseball. But the one that I focused on is with the example of Belfi Rivera, who was owed $1.8 million. And the first deal he made with the Rivera family was an upfront loan of $25,000 for 10% of his contract, which of course equals about $180,000. It's kind of a typical deal that he does and from there the deals get more murky and more extortionate and are very poorly documented.

But the reason why they trust Caraballo is because he is a business partner with David Ortiz, one of the most beloved figures in the Dominican Republic, also just a beloved figure in American baseball. And so Caraballo would tell these families, "I'm Ortiz's right hand," and there's no indication he was lying about that. Ortiz told me that he, in fact, did invest millions of dollars in Caraballo’s business.

That basically was all that these families needed to hear, because why would David Ortiz, the great Dominican player, who has millions of dollars from his playing career — why would he stoop to helping rip off poor Dominican families?

Chris Alcantara/ProPublica The league signed more than 12,700 international rookies from 2012 to 2026, half of whom were born in the Dominican Republic. This chart includes only countries that accounted for at least 1% of international signings in 2026. Together, these countries represent over 95% of non-American rookies signed.

This is life-changing money for the players that do make it. And Belfi Rivera’s mom Rita said that, “when you have absolutely nothing, when you start from zero enduring great hardship, your children are going hungry and then suddenly you'll be able to resolve so many of the problems you're facing getting them to school, taking them to the doctor,” like this does change things. But that is such a small number of players and kids. What is the bigger impact of the baseball factory on the Dominican Republic?

We crunched the numbers and basically back through the era in which bonuses have been tracked well, within the last couple decades, the amount of money that went to prospects in the Dominican exceeded $1 billion total. But the amount of money that went to moneylenders and the trainers would have been about $500 million – about half of that.

You see guys like Fernando Tatís Jr., and Vladimir Guerrero, and you see the success stories and it looks so glossy like this godsend of an industry to the Dominican Republic. But I found it jarring that half of the money that Major League Baseball teams are spending on Dominican talent is being siphoned away by financial operators.

That's not something that happens in the United States. When prospects are drafted in the United States, their agent takes 5% typically, if that. And so, the player is getting the lion's share of the money that is being paid to the player. And so it really put it in perspective to me: is this truly a godsend for the boys of the Dominican Republic as it is billed? Or is it really just a godsend for financial operators whose names we will never learn, who are just savvy enough to figure out how to get a piece of this revenue?

You can read Gus Garcia-Roberts' reporting here.