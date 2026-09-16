Flock cameras face pushback in Milwaukee

The use of Flock Safety cameras has become a national controversy, in large part due to privacy concerns and misuse by law enforcement. Now, under more scrutiny from Milwaukee area residents and officials, policies are changing how local police departments use Flock.

Flock uses AI-powered tech to read license plates and track vehicle data. Supporters see it as tool to solve crime, but cases of misuse in Milwaukee have been a major talking point for Flock critics.

Nickolas X Doherty is among the dozens of Milwaukeeans that regularly attend monthly Fire and Police Commission meetings. At a Sept. 3 meeting, Doherty said policy changes aren’t enough. He wants Flock removed.

"We’ve seen officers across the country, with two in Milwaukee, get arrested for misusing this technology," Doherty said. "So even the threat of arrest isn't working. Now, we have a third officer in Milwaukee under investigation."

A former Milwaukee officer used Flock to track two individuals over 100 times. The detective who was involved with investigating that case now faces a felony charge himself for similarly misusing Flock.

Limiting Flock use in Milwaukee

Some counties in Wisconsin, including Racine, Kenosha and Fond du Lac have canceled contracts with Flock. In Milwaukee, officials have adopted policy changes.

In a statement, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he recognizes the benefits of using Flock cameras, but misusing it is “compromising the rights of individuals.”

Under Mayor Johnson’s direction, MPD agreed that only police supervisors would have access to Flock data. The department will create a public dashboard to disclose how it uses Flock.

The use of the technology will be limited to Part I crimes, which include: critical missing persons, drug trafficking organization investigations abductions, homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assaults, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, arson and human trafficking.

Eddie Morales / WUWM A Flock Safety camera captures vehicle data in Greenfield.

MPD officials say the technology has helped locate missing persons and arrest suspects in assaults and burglaries. At a Fire and Police Commission meeting in May, MPD Chief of Staff Heather Hough shared the department's stance on Flock.

"Used correctly, they are a valuable tool," said Hough. "This department will not back away from that position because we really believe in it. That being said, we also recognize that we can do a great deal of harm to the public trust if misused."

While Flock hasn’t been banned in Milwaukee, some institutions are opting to end their use of the technology. Last week, UW-Milwaukee announced the campus police department would stop using Flock cameras. In August, a Cudahy shooting range called Eagle Sports Range removed its Flock cameras after facing customer backlash.

Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission will now conduct semiannual independent audits of Flock use. Those results will be shared with the mayor’s office for review.